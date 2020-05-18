East Carolina University intends to cut one or more of the 20 sports it offers in an attempt to correct a $10 million budget deficit, the interim chancellor and athletic director confirmed at a special board meeting Monday.
ECU interim Chancellor Ron Mitchelson gave a report of a 10-person working group’s “Review of Athletics Fiscal Sustainability” at the virtual meeting.
Reducing the number of sponsored sports was among the report’s 10 recommendations, but athletic director Jon Gilbert would not say what sports would be cut or how many.
“The financial model is not sustainable,” Mitchelson said.
East Carolina last dropped a sport when it discontinued men’s soccer in 2005. It added women’s lacrosse as its 20th sponsored sport in 2016. The minimum number of sponsored sports in the American Athletic Conference is 16 and only Connecticut, which is leaving the conference next season, offers more sports among AAC members.
East Carolina ranks seventh in athletic revenue among the 11 conference schools for which numbers were available.
Mitchelson said the timeline on cutting sports was “a matter of days, not a matter of weeks.”
“This decision is really gut-wrenching for me personally,” Gilbert said. “It’s not something an athletic director wants to do. I understand the financial realities of where we are both athletically and as an institution. But really to respect the process as we go down that path, the individuals who are affected need to hear from me first.”
Other recommendations included a 10-20 percent across-the-board cut in expenses, less team travel via more regional scheduling and permanent institutional support of more than $4 million. In fiscal year 2019, East Carolina’s athletic budget was $40.8 million.
Not considered: Leaving the AAC, which East Carolina joined in 2014.
“I am absolutely a fan of the American Conference and we need to be a member of the American Conference,” Mitchelson said. “It is clear to me it will take some level of institutional support so we can enjoy the benefits of rubbing elbows and being associated with some of the best universities in this country. I see value in that.”
