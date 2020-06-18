dukes 061920

The Wake Forest and Notre Dame football teams meeting in Charlotte this fall will be playing in the Duke's Mayo Classic.

The Charlotte Sports Foundation has announced that the regular-season game and its bowl game will be sponsored by Duke's, a staple grocery store item that is perhaps best loved in North Carolina when slathered across two pieces of bread and topped with fresh, juicy summer tomato slices, sometimes with a dash of pepper.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

The Demon Deacons and Fighting Irish will meet Sept. 26. Tickets are on sale at DukesMayoClassic.com or Ticketmaster.com.

The Duke's Mayo Bowl, Charlotte's 19th annual game, will match an Atlantic Coast Conference team against a Big Ten Conference opponent on a date to be determined.

The first Charlotte bowl game, in December 2002, opened under sponsorship from Continental Tire. The game was later known as the Meineke Car Care Bowl and for the last nine years was the Belk Bowl.

Big Four teams have played in 10 of the 18 Charlotte bowl games: North Carolina four times, N.C. State three, Wake Forest two and Duke one.

The naming rights are part of a marketing effort, of course. And Twitter users were quick to weigh in:

Tags

Load comments