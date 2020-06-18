The Wake Forest and Notre Dame football teams meeting in Charlotte this fall will be playing in the Duke's Mayo Classic.
The Charlotte Sports Foundation has announced that the regular-season game and its bowl game will be sponsored by Duke's, a staple grocery store item that is perhaps best loved in North Carolina when slathered across two pieces of bread and topped with fresh, juicy summer tomato slices, sometimes with a dash of pepper.
👋 @DukesMayonnaise pic.twitter.com/AfA4KJVfBz— Duke's Mayo Bowl (@belkbowl) June 18, 2020
Financial terms were not disclosed.
The Demon Deacons and Fighting Irish will meet Sept. 26. Tickets are on sale at DukesMayoClassic.com or Ticketmaster.com.
The Duke's Mayo Bowl, Charlotte's 19th annual game, will match an Atlantic Coast Conference team against a Big Ten Conference opponent on a date to be determined.
The first Charlotte bowl game, in December 2002, opened under sponsorship from Continental Tire. The game was later known as the Meineke Car Care Bowl and for the last nine years was the Belk Bowl.
Big Four teams have played in 10 of the 18 Charlotte bowl games: North Carolina four times, N.C. State three, Wake Forest two and Duke one.
The naming rights are part of a marketing effort, of course. And Twitter users were quick to weigh in:
Careful now.....there's folks that'll fight ya if you say a bad word about Duke's mayo. I ain't one of them, but they do exist. Usually comes from folks from North Carolina.— That guy in the mask (@jbinjoplin) June 18, 2020
I’ve never been happier in my life. Thank you Dukes Mayonaise. Can’t wait for my 6-6 Gamecocks to be here. #BestCondiment #DukesLife https://t.co/d102g5dRkq— MBA\Corona Chef Dorris (@HbMorris1) June 18, 2020
Have some tomatoes ripening on the vine ready for some white bread, Dukes, and a little salt and pepper! I’m so excited!!😂— Mary Anne Guy (@Mguy58) June 18, 2020
The winner of the Duke's Mayo Bowl and the winner of the Idaho Potato advance to the Grandma's Potato Salad Bowl.— Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) June 18, 2020
(shows self out)
Touche, Duke’s Bowl. Question: Do you get to keep all that seersucker from Belk or do you have to give it back and just slather yourselves in mayo now? https://t.co/MMdxFDH6D6— Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) June 18, 2020
Student-athletes receiving their Duke's gift packages: https://t.co/qL6I3tB82m pic.twitter.com/PudPHkxR1J— Randall White (@randaIIwhite) June 18, 2020
Spread the news.— Duke's Mayo Bowl (@belkbowl) June 18, 2020
<logs off>
