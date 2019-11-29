Duke 27

Miami 17

DURHAM — Quentin Harris ran for one touchdown and threw for another, and Duke’s defense had nine sacks in a 27-17 victory over Miami on Saturday, snapping its five-game losing streak.

Deon Jackson ran 2 yards for the go-ahead TD one possession before Harris threw a 49-yard scoring pass to Jalon Calhoun, helping the Blue Devils (5-7, 3-5 ACC) win a game played in a persistent downpour that made things tough on the offenses.

Harris, who had an early 24-yard scoring run, was 10 of 24 for 156 yards and rushed for 49 yards for Duke — a figure skewed by six sacks. His 18-yard pass to Calhoun to the Miami 5 set up Jackson’s score that made it 20-17 with 9:37 to play.

Miami replaced starting QB Jarren Williams with N’Kosi Perry for the next drive — a three-and-out that netted 1 yard — and the Blue Devils needed only four plays to take a two-score lead.

They stopped Miami on a fourth down at the Duke 43 with 4:32 to play, then sealed it when Trevon McSwain sacked Perry and knocked the ball loose for Koby Quansah to recover at the Miami 26 with 2:17 to play.

Williams was 11 of 26 for 142 yards with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Robert Burns and Cam’Ron Harris ran 8 yards for an early touchdown for the Hurricanes (6-6, 4-4), who closed the regular season with consecutive losses.

The Hurricanes are headed to a second-tier bowl but the lasting memory of Manny Diaz’s first season as head coach will be the numerous head-scratching losses. They lost to a last-place Georgia Tech, a seemingly inferior Florida International team — and now a Duke team that had been stuck in a five-game slide.

The Blue Devils won’t have to carry a six-game losing streak into the offseason after losing close games (North Carolina, Wake Forest) and blowouts (Notre Dame, Syracuse) during a challenging 1½ months.

Miami 0 14 3 0—17

Duke 3 10 0 14—27

First Quarter

DUK—FG A.Reed 40, 3:06

Second Quarter

MFL—C.Harris 8 run (Price kick), 14:52

DUK—Q.Harris 24 run (A.Reed kick), 12:52

DUK—FG A.Reed 36, 7:18

MFL—Burns 15 pass from J.Williams (Price kick), 2:26

Third Quarter

MFL—FG Price 27, 6:05

Fourth Quarter

DUK—D.Jackson 2 run (A.Reed kick), 9:37

DUK—Calhoun 49 pass from Q.Harris (A.Reed kick), 6:55

MFL DUK

First downs 15 14

Rushes-yards 41-97 48-130

Passing 161 156

Comp-Att-Int 13-35-0 10-25-0

Return Yards 152 121

Punts-Avg. 11-34.7 8-40.87

Fumbles-Lost 3-1 1-1

Penalties-Yards 6-45 3-40

Time of Possession 33:35 26:25

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Miami, Burns 18-47, C.Harris 8-44, Hedley 1-21, Perry 5-20, Scaife 0-0, J.Williams 9-(minus 35). Duke, Durant 7-59, Q.Harris 23-48, D.Jackson 14-44, (Team) 4-(minus 21).

PASSING—Miami, J.Williams 11-26-0-142, Perry 2-9-0-19. Duke, Bobo 0-1-0-0, Q.Harris 10-24-0-156.

RECEIVING—Miami, Mallory 4-93, Osborn 3-22, Burns 2-21, Harley 2-19, Pope 1-6, C.Harris 1-0. Duke, Calhoun 3-82, A.Young 2-35, Harding 2-23, Gray 2-11, Bracey 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Duke, A.Reed 46.

