GWANGJU, South Korea — This time, Caeleb Dressel stands alone.
The American won his record eighth medal at the world swimming championships Sunday, helping the U.S. to silver in the 4x100-meter medley relay after anchor Nathan Adrian got overtaken for gold in the closing meters.
“Part of me is very happy,” Dressel said. “Part of me wants to cry that I’m done with it. I’ve got pimples on my face from just the stress of the meet. I’m probably losing some hair.”
One night after becoming the first swimmer to win three golds in one night at a worlds for the second time, Dressel’s haul included six golds at the biggest meet after the Olympics.
“It was a very tough week,” he said. “I knew I was going to have to come with fire, passion and pride in every single race.”
Two years ago in Hungary, Dressel tied Michael Phelps’ record of seven golds at a single worlds, including three in one night.
Simone Manuel completed a sweep of the 50 and 100 freestyles, the first American woman to achieve the feat. She won four golds and six medals overall in the eight-day competition.
She came back later to anchor the U.S. to an easy victory in the 4x100 medley relay.