BRAVES 6, PIRATES 5: Josh Donaldson drove in the tie-breaking run in a five-run fifth inning to win his rematch with Joe Musgrove, and Atlanta beat Pittsburgh to complete a four-game sweep. The Braves have won seven straight to pass Philadelphia for the NL East lead. Julio Teheran (5-3) allowed two runs, one earned, in six innings. He has allowed no more than one earned run in his past eight starts. Luke Jackson gave up Starling Marte’s run-scoring single in the ninth before recovering for his 10th save in 15 chances.
TWINS 10, MARINERS 5: Nelson Cruz homered and had three RBIs and utility infielder Ehire Adrianza’s hustle keyed a six-run sixth as Minnesota topped Seattle. Cruz, who played for the Mariners from 2015-18 before joining Minnesota as a free agent, homered in the third and added a two-run single in the sixth when Adrianza helped key the rally. Twins starter Michael Pineda, facing the team that signed him out of the Dominican Republic in 2005, limited Seattle to two hits in 52/3 innings and left the game with two on and a 1-0 lead.