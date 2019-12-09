For the hard-nosed brand of football that Dantonio’s teams are built upon, this is and isn’t a team that fits that billing.

First: Michigan State had the second-worst rushing offense in the Big Ten, averaging 123 yards per game and 3.5 yards per carry. Only Purdue (83.3, 2.9) was worse.

But: Michigan State’s run defense was fourth in the Big Ten, holding opponents to 108.6 yards per game and 3.3 yards per carry.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Load comments