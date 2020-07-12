Play ball — and mask up, too.
Protective face coverings won’t be out of sight when Major League Baseball resumes in less than two weeks. Some players and coaches are planning to wear them on the field.
MLB’s safety protocols require masks in clubhouses to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and coaches and managers are required to wear them in dugouts, but they’re optional on the field. Some are going to wear them during games as well.
Among those encouraging masks: Los Angeles Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen.
Jansen said he recently tested postive for COVID-19, causing him to report late to summer camp. He took part Sunday and said he’s “doing great and better now.”
Jansen expects to be ready for the season opener on July 23, when San Francisco visits Dodger Stadium.
New York Yankees outfielder Clint Frazier has been experimenting with various masks during intrasquad scrimmages. He says it’s not only a matter of safety but setting an example during televised games. “We have a big platform,” Frazier said.
Yankees teammates Aroldis Chapman, DJ LeMahieu and Luis Cessa are all sidelined due to the virus.
Frazier won’t be alone.
“I’m masking up, too,” Atlanta third base coach Ron Washington said.
At 68, Washington has seen fellow Braves coach Eric Young Sr. and Mets hitting coach Chili Davis opt out this season.
“I know I’m one of the high-risk guys,” he said. “I trust the protocol that MLB has in place, and I also trust Ron Washington even more.”
“This is very safe,” he said Sunday, adding, “Sixty games? I can hide out for 60 games.”
Wearing a mask, that is.
Most players have gone mask-less during on-field workouts.
“I won’t be wearing a mask during a game,” Cincinnati pitcher Trevor Bauer said recently. “If I have a mask on, it will be hard for me to breathe.”
Still no Judge or Tanaka
Yankees slugger Aaron Judge was held out of action for a second straight day Sunday due to a stiff neck. The 2017 AL Rookie of the Year was scratched from a simulated game Saturday after waking up with a sore neck.
Also, right-hander Masahiro Tanaka played catch but remains in concussion protocol.
The Japanese starter was hit in the head by Giancarlo Stanton’s 112 mph line drive eight days ago.
Manager Aaron Boone is still uncertain when Tanaka will return to the mound.
Duvall is willing
Braves outfielder Nick Markakis and pitcher Félix Hernández have said they will sit out this season. Outfielder Adam Duvall, who has Type 1 diabetes, has elected to play after talking to doctors.
“I felt that I was in a good position as long as I did what I needed to do as far as staying safe, trying to keep my distance, washing my hands, everything they’ve talked about,” he said. “I was anxious to play. As far as right now, I don’t feel like I’m in any type of danger.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.