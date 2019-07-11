Golf Roundup
SILVIS, Ill. — Roberto Diaz shot a 9-under 62 on Thursday to take the first-round lead in the John Deere Classic.
Playing in the final group of the day off the first tee, the 32-year-old Mexican player birdied four of the first five holes, eagled the par-5 10th and birdied three of the last five in the bogey-free round at TPC Deere Run.
He took the lead with a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th.
“I just feel that everything clicked,” Diaz said.
Americans Adam Long and Russell Henley were two strokes back. Martin Laird was another stroke back at 65 with Ryan Palmer, Andrew Landry, Vaughn Taylor, Zack Sucher and Ryan Blaum.
Twenty-year-old rookie Matthew Wolff, who picked up his first career win at the 3M Open last week, opened with a 67.
Wolff, the youngest winner on the tour since Jordan Spieth won at Deere Run six years ago, hit 15 greens in regulation and played bogey-free.
SENIOR PGA CHAMPIONSHIP: Steve Stricker topped the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship leaderboard at 5 under with a hole to play Thursday when the first round was suspended for the day because of lightning.
Coming off a victory two weeks ago in the U.S. Senior Open, Stricker had a hole-in-one on the 184-yard, par-3 seventh at Firestone Country Club.
Stricker is seeking his third straight major victory on the PGA Champions Tour, a run that began with the Regions Tradition.
Play was suspended at 12:55 p.m., and called for the day at 4:30 p.m.
Paul Goydos was second at 2 under after five holes.
Ken Duke shot a 1-under 69. John Daly (8 holes), Jay Haas (15 holes), Duffy Waldorf (12 holes), Wes Short (10 holes), Miguel Angel Jiménez (8 holes), Lee Janzen (5 holes), Corey Pavin (5 holes) and Bart Bryant (3 holes) also were 1 under.
Bernhard Langer was even par after six holes. He won the tournament three straight times from 2014 through 2016. Defending champion Vijay Singh was 1 over with two holes left.
LPGA MARATHON CLASSIC: Alena Sharp of Canada and Youngin Chun of South Korea shared the Marathon Classic lead at 7-under 64 on Thursday, a stroke ahead of Stacy Lewis and three others at Highland Meadows Golf Club.
Azahara Munoz, Caroline Masson and Jenny Haglund matched Lewis at 65. Lexi Thompson was at 66 with U.S. Women’s Open champion Jeongeun Lee6, Carlota Ciganda and Clariss Guce. Defending champion Jasmine Suwannapura opened with a 70.