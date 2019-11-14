Starting defensive end Elijah Diarrassouba will not play this week.
The redshirt junior was injured Saturday during the first series against South Carolina, and he was helped off the field while trying to keep weight off of his left leg.
"Elijah is going to be out Saturday, but we anticipate getting back for the Texas State game," Coach Eli Drinkwitz said.
Caleb Spurlin played in relief, and he'll be one of a few filling in Diarrassouba's reps. Drinkwitz mentioned George Blackstock (who normally plays nose tackle), Tim Frizzell and Tommy Dawkins as players who will work into that spot as well.
"You don't like it," Drinkwitz said. "You never feel like you have enough depth, but I mean, everybody's battling this issue at this time of year. So we'll make do."
