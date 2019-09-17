WakeFB

Wake Forest running back Christian Beal-Smith (right)tries to avoid the tackle attempt by North Carolina linebacker Jeremiah Gemmel.

The North Carolina defense improved as Friday night went along. It was aided by the fact that Wake Forest's offense stalled out and that it started chewing clock after getting a 21-point lead.

During his weekly press conference, Coach Eli Drinkwitz of App State praised UNC defensive tackles Jason Strowbridge and Aaron Crawford as NFL talents. Strowbridge did not play against Wake Forest and, frankly, the defensive line was largely neutralized. Wake Forest's offensive line is made up of three seniors and two sophomores, all measuring 6-foot-3 or taller and 290 pounds or more.

While that might not be the average of the Mountaineers' line, App State boasts a group that feature four players who have been starting together since last season — left tackle Vic Johnson, left guard Ryan Neuzil, center Noah Hannon and right guard Baer Hunter — and Cooper Hodges, a strong redshirt freshman who's earned two starts at right tackle.

UNC will capitalize on mistakes — like Myles Dorn picking off an errant Jamie Newman pass — but it will have to contend with a talent-laden App State offense. Darrynton Evans has amassed 333 yards rushing and four rushing touchdowns, and two App State receivers have set career highs in receptions in back-to-back weeks — first Thomas Hennigan with seven receptions against East Tennessee State and then Malik Williams with six receptions against Charlotte. And the Mountaineers get back top-receiving threat Corey Sutton after a two-game suspension.

Wake Forest receiver Sage Surratt blew up UNC with nine receptions, 169 yards and a touchdown.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

ejoyce@wsjournal.com

@EthanJoyceWSJ

journalnow.com/sports/asu/app_trail

Tags

Load comments