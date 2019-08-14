Bothroyd might have received the biggest benefit of the four-game redshirt rule last season. The 6-foot-4, 280-pounder helped the Deacons in the final four games of the regular season, most notably including a sack of Syracuse’s Eric Dungey.
Bothroyd moved to defensive tackle in the spring and, with Tyler Williams out for at least the next two weeks, there’s a wealth of snaps available for defensive tackles. Bothroyd has moved up to the first-team defense lately, forming a combo with Dion Bergan.
“I feel like it’s a lot better spot for Rondell,” said Bergan. “He’s very athletic, for his size. And I feel like he can do a lot of damage at the three-tech, in my opinion.”