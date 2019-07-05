Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN GUILFORD COUNTY... AT 933 PM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR AND AUTOMATED RAIN GAUGES INDICATED A SMALL AREA OF AROUND ONE TO ONE AND A HALF INCHES OF RAIN HAS FALLEN IN DOWNTOWN GREENSBORO DURING THE PAST COUPLE OF HOURS, WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS OF AS MUCH AS THREE AND A HALF INCHES ON THE NORTHWEST SIDE OF THE CITY. LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT REPORTED HIGH WATER AT JOSEPH BRYAN BOULEVARD AND N. HOLDEN RD. DUE TO A CLOGGED STORM DRAIN. SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... GREENSBORO, SUMMERFIELD, STOKESDALE, LAKE JEANETTE MARINA, LAKE BRANDT AND LAKE TOWNSEND. ADDITIONALLY, NORTH BUFFALO CREEK AT WESTOVER TERRACE IN GREENSBORO IS NEAR BANKFULL. SOME MINOR FLOODING ALONG THE CREEK MAY RESULT. NO ADDITIONAL RAIN IS EXPECTED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. &&