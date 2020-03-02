WakeBasketball (copy)

Wake Forest senior guard Brandon Childress (0) passes around Carolina sophomore guard Leaky Black (1) on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 in Winston-Salem.

Four of Wake Forest’s six ACC wins have come in rematches against teams that had beaten the Deacons — Boston College, Clemson, Duke and Notre Dame. Now the Deacons face a team they’ve already beaten for the first time this season.

Wake Forest won 74-57 on Feb. 11 at Joel Coliseum; it’ll be interesting to see whether the Deacons can run their record to 5-0 in rematches this season or whether the revenge factor gets reversed on them.

