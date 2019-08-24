Potomac's Omar Meregildo scored the game's lone run on a force out as the Winston-Salem Dash fell to the Nationals, 1-0, in a defensive bout Saturday evening. The Dash went three-and-out in the final five innings of the game.
The home team out hit Winston-Salem 7-3, but their run did not come until the bottom of the eighth inning.
Jonathan Stiever started the game for Winston-Salem and pitched six innings. He allowed six hits, but did not give up a run and struck out five batters.
The National's Carson Teel started and pitched seven innings while collecting three strikeouts. Luis Reyes (W, 4-5) earned the win on the mound and sent two to the dugout swinging. Winston-Salem faces Potomac again today at 1:05 p.m.