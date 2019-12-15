No. 9 N.C. State 62
Elon 49
RALEIGH — Elissa Cunane made the most out of an otherwise disappointing day for No. 9 N.C. State in a 62-49 victory over Elon on Sunday.
The sophomore center scored a career-high 28 points and grabbed 16 rebounds as the Wolfpack overcame a sluggish opening three quarters to improve to 10-0. Kayla Jones added 12 points and Aislinn Konig had 10 for N.C. State.
Brie Perpignan led Elon with 14 points as the Phoenix (3-5) gave N.C. State all it could handle in the Wolfpack’s first game in 10 days.
“We were a step slow,” N.C. State coach Wes Moore said. “Elon was definitely more aggressive than us and found a way to come up with the ball more than we did, ... Very disappointing day, for me about as much fun as a root canal.”
N.C. State did a lot of things wrong for the first three quarters, and Elon capitalized on the Wolfpack’s errors. Shooting 15 of 30 from the free-throw line and 21 of 58 from the field (36.2%) kept N.C. State from opening a significant lead against a gritty, determined opponent.
With the Wolfpack ahead by just five points, Konig made a 3-pointer as Smith was called for a technical foul with 4:17 remaining in the game. Konig made the second of the two technical free throws to extend the lead to 52-43.
Cunane’s scoring and rebounding proved to be too much for the undersized Phoenix to match. She went 9 of 15 from the field on a day when most of her teammates struggled.
Aside from Cunane and Jones (5 of 8), N.C. State shot 7 of 35 (20%) from the field.
“We can learn from every single game,” Cunane said. “Like coach Moore said, it’s better to learn from a win than to learn from a loss. We’ll watch film on this, and we’ll get better from here on.”
Moore wasn’t panicked about the Wolfpack’s shooting as N.C. State entered the game hitting at a healthy 38.8 % pace from behind the arc. But he said his players need to do a better job of preventing drives by getting down in a stance and taking pride in keeping their opponent from entering the lane.
“I don’t think we had our normal energy,” he said, “and I don’t think we were flying around the way we need to.”
Elsewhere
ALABAMA 83, NORTH CAROLINA 77: Despite having all five starters score in double figures on Sunday, North Carolina suffered its first loss of the season at Alabama.
Guard Medinah Muhammad led the Tar Heels (8-1) with 20 points, while Taylor Koenen was just behind with 16 points. Malu Tshitenge added 13 points, and Shayla Bennett and Janelle Bailey each chipped in with 10.
The Crimson Tide were led by an outstanding performance from guard Brittany Davis, who scored a game-high 26 points on 11-for-13 shooting, including a 3-for-5 mark from behind the 3-point line.
BUTLER 74, HIGH POINT 52: Senior Camryn Brown led the team in scoring for the second-straight game, but her 19 points weren’t enough in High Point’s loss to Butler in Indianapolis.
Sophomore Skyler Curran got hot in a big way after the break, scoring 13 of her 16 points in the second half before fouling out with 50 seconds remaining.
