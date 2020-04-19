The latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:
NHL great optimisticWayne Gretzky is optimistic the NHL will be able to resume at some point this summer. “The Great One” told The Associated Press on Sunday he’s hopeful hockey and other sports will be able to come back from the coronavirus pandemic and serve as a positive sign that conditions are improving. Gretzky, who holds the all-time records for goals, assists and points, is self-quarantining in California and trying to help the NHL with content during its pause for the pandemic. The league is considering several options on trying to resume this season, including going directly to the playoffs at several neutral sites. Gretzky believes the NHL will find a way.
Salaries waivedPlayers and coaches at Roma have waived their salary for four months to help the Italian club get through a crisis sparked by the coronavirus outbreak. With Roma having not played a competitive match since March 1 because of the pandemic, the players and coaching staff will forgo salaries due to them for March, April, May and June. Roma says “if the current season resumes and is completed, the club and the players, coach (Paulo Fonseca) and his staff have agreed an incentive plan to be paid subject to the achievement of certain sporting objectives.” The players will reportedly get back three of the missed months’ wages in the next fiscal year.
ConvertedThe stadium of English Premier League club Brighton has been converted into the south coast’s biggest drive-in coronavirus testing center. The appointment-only center has been put in place at the American Express Community Stadium as part of the drive to increase testing for National Health Service (NHS) staff and other key workers.
RecoveringBritish horse racing’s most successful flat trainer of all time is recovering after contracting the coronavirus. Mark Johnston has been isolating since having the symptoms confirmed and his family says he is making good progress. All racing in Britain is suspended amid the pandemic and no return date has been set.
