The latest on the effects of the novel coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:
Schedule changes
- The NBA announced the schedule Saturday for scrimmages at the Disney complex, with 33 games set for between July 22 and July 28. Each of the 22 teams that will be part of the season restart has been scheduled for three games. All three arenas at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex that will be used for the restart will also play host to the scrimmages. There will be between three and six games per day during that six-day span. The season will officially resume with the start of seeding games on July 30.
- The Indian Open golf event on the European Tour was canceled on Saturday because of the threat posed by the coronavirus pandemic. The tournament was initially postponed from March to an unspecified time later in 2020, but has now been scrapped following consultation with the European Tour and Asian Tour. The European Tour is due to restart this month with six straight events in Britain.
- The MLS Is Back tournament match between FC Dallas and the Vancouver Whitecaps has been postponed after six FC Dallas players tested positive for COVID-19. The group stage match was scheduled to take place Thursday. FC Dallas confirmed Wednesday that players had tested positive upon their arrival in Florida for the month-long tournament. The entire FC Dallas delegation is quarantining in their rooms at the walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort.
Positive tests
- Yankees All-Star infielder DJ LeMahieu and right-hander Luis Cessa tested positive for the coronavirus before traveling to New York for preseason camp and are self-isolating at home. Manager Aaron Boone said LeMahieu was asymptomatic and Cessa had mild symptoms.
- Former Brazil and Real Madrid coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo says he has tested positive for the coronavirus. The 68-year-old currently coaches Brazilian club Palmeiras. The club said in a statement that Luxemburgo will stay home until he has recovered.
- The Miami Marlins say four players have tested positive for the coronavirus, including one during this week’s screening that preceded the start of summer camp. The other positive tests occurred earlier. The players are self-quarantining, and the team didn’t disclose their identities.
- Atlanta Braves four-time All-Star Freddie Freeman, reliever Will Smith and two teammates have tested positive for the coronavirus. Manager Brian Snitker said Saturday the four players, including right-hander Touki Toussaint and infielder Pete Kozma, agreed to have the team disclose their positive tests.
- Frances Tiafoe has tested positive for the coronavirus and withdrawn from the All-American Team Cup tennis tournament in Atlanta. Tiafoe defeated Sam Querrey on Friday but was showing symptoms after the match and a test was positive.
Opting out
Major League Baseball is getting ready for a 60-game season that won’t include David Price, a former Cy Young Award winner who was traded from the Boston Red Sox to the Los Angeles Dodgers in February. “After considerable thought and discussion with my family and the Dodgers, I have decided it is in the best interest of my health and my family’s health for me to not play this season,” the five-time All-Star tweeted
- Saturday.
- San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey says he hasn’t ruled out the possibility of sitting out this season, assuming the games are actually played. The six-time All-Star isn’t yet convinced there will even be a season. “The way I would project it is I wouldn’t be surprised by anything at this point,” Posey said. “I wouldn’t be surprised if we played 60 games with no hiccup, and I wouldn’t be surprised if we didn’t play a game at all and I wouldn’t be surprised if we played half the games. That’s just the variability of this to me.”
