The latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:
Philanthropyn The title sponsor of New Orleans’ canceled PGA Tour event is donating $1.5 million to the tournament’s primary charitable foundation. The donation matches the amount raised during the 2019 Zurich Classic.
n UEFA is paying $255 million in advance to its national federations and easing requirements on how they spend it during the pandemic. UEFA says each of its 55 members is getting up to $4.7 million they are due in central funding through next season. UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin says the money “can be used as our members see fit to rebuild the football community.”
Close to returningn USA Swimming has announced its plans for a return to competition, beginning with a series of regional events in August before the national schedule begins in early November at Richmond, Va. The governing body is canceling all national events in July and early August because of the coronavirus pandemic. The regional events will be held in late August, with an eye toward limiting the need for travel and promoting a safer environment for athletes, coaches, officials and families. USA Swimming said it will announce further scheduling details in the coming weeks.
n Formula One chairman Chase Carey says he is “increasingly confident” the season can start in July despite the first 10 races being canceled or postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The French Grand Prix decided to call off its race on June 28 rather than postponing it. That means the earliest start date is now the Austrian GP on July 5.
n British Grand Prix organizers say they are talking to the government about the viability of holding the Formula One race on July 19 with no fans amid the pandemic. The season was due to begin in March but no races have been possible so far.
n The Russian soccer league says it is hoping to resume play in late June and wants to complete its season by Aug. 2. The league says it is discussing June 21 and 28 with clubs as possible dates to resume the season amid the coronavirus pandemic. Each club has eight league games to play. The league says it would keep promotion and relegation if the season can be completed.
Moved to 2021
n Organizers of the Catalonia Vuelta cycling race say this year’s edition will take place next year. The 100th edition of the race had already been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. It was scheduled for March 23-29. Organizers say the cycling calendar has been significantly reduced because of the pandemic and they didn’t want the Catalonia Vuelta competing with other major events. They also did not want to change the race’s format. Organizers say they want “to celebrate a 100th edition with the maximum guarantees and with the best world cyclists.” They say the race will be held next year in the last week of March.
Exhibitions
n A group of professional tennis players led by Dustin Brown will meet in a series of exhibition tournaments in Germany starting Friday. The live-streamed event will take place at an academy near the small town of Höhr-Grenzhausen. The men’s and women’s professional tours are suspended until July because of the coronavirus pandemic. Brown says on the event’s website he is “happy to have the chance to compete again..” The shortened matches will be best of three with four games to win a set. Tiebreakers will be played at 3-3.
