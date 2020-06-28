The latest on the effects of the novel coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

Positive tests

  • The Italian Winter Sports federation says that three members of the women’s ski team — two coaches and one athlete — have tested positive for the coronavirus while training on the Stelvio glacier. The federation says that one of the coaches has been hospitalized with a mild fever. The others have no symptoms but are being quarantined.
  • West Indies head coach Phil Simmons is in self-isolation after leaving his cricket team’s bio-secure location in the English city of Manchester for a short period of compassionate leave. Simmons attended the funeral of his father-in-law, who had died prior to the team’s recent assembly in Manchester, having been given permission by medical officials. Cricket West Indies confirmed that Simmons has twice tested negative for the virus since returning on Friday, and will have another test on Wednesday before rejoining the squad.
  • Dylan Frittelli became the fourth PGA Tour player to test positive for the coronavirus and had to withdraw from Rocket Mortgage Classic next week in Detroit. Frittelli missed the cut at the Travelers Championship, playing the opening two rounds with Ian Poulter and J.T. Poston. The South African player took a saliva test so he could take the tour’s charter to Detroit, and the result came back positive Sunday.

Tags

