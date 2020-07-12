The latest on the effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic on sports around the world:
Positive tests
- Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Eric Lauer said Sunday that he’s on the injured list because he was in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. Lauer said he hasn’t tested positive. The protocols accompanying that situation caused Lauer to arrive late to the Brewers’ summer camp. He made it to camp Friday, nearly a full week after the Brewers’ first full-squad workout. Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Lauer still has a chance to be ready for the start of the season.
- Tennys Sandgren celebrated a game-clinching point in pandemic-appropriate fashion, retrieving the ball himself in the absence of ball kids, and exchanging an awkward fist-to-elbow bump with a teammate as the World TeamTennis season started before mask-wearing fans on Sunday.
WTT’s nine teams have come together The Greenbrier resort in West Virginia for their three-week season. Matches normally are played at various sites around the country but everyone was brought to one location because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Sandgren, for one, was happy to be at The Greenbrier, and not just for the tennis.
“You know what it’s been like the last four months,” he said. “You’ve been sitting in your house the whole damn time. I get to do it in a beautiful setting now. It’s fantastic. There’s lots of stuff to do.”
- For the first time since the coronavirus shut down sports and chased away spectators, fans returned Sunday to elite European soccer, turning out in their thousands to see Paris Saint-Germain’s superstars back on a field.
For their return to work, PSG’s marquee attacking duo of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe sported face masks in red, white and blue PSG colors on their way into the arena and wore messages of thanks for health workers on their kit.
“Now it’s for real ... we’re back,” Mbappe tweeted before kickoff against Le Havre. The exhibition match in the Normandy port city was the first encounter in front of fans to feature one of Europe’s elite clubs since the outbreak erupted.
Only 5,000 people were allowed inside Le Havre’s 25,000-seat Stade Oceane to see the French League 2 club take on PSG’s star-studded squad, with Neymar and Mbappe in the starting XI.
