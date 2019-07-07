Hayley Anthony competes in the breaststroke in the Community Swim Association’s City Championship Meet at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro on Sunday. Results from Sunday’s events were not available when the News & Record went to press. Find results, plus a gallery of images, at greensboro.com.
