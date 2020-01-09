Charlotte — James Borrego is improvisational by nature. I’ve seen him try dozens of combinations in his 11/2 seasons as the Charlotte Hornets head coach.
I can’t recall him doing what he tried in Wednesday night’s basketball game — an eight-man rotation.
It nearly worked, even with an extra five minutes of overtime, in a 112-110 home loss to the Toronto Raptors.
Borrego played only three reserves — Dwayne Bacon, Cody Zeller and Malik Monk. That’s one fewer than the norm and it’s not rare for Borrego to play 10. It’s typical in the NBA to play at least nine per team.
Borrego would like to have a steady rotation pattern, but circumstance has never made that viable so far. On Wednesday, with veteran forward Marvin Williams out after a procedure on his nasal fracture, Borrego went marathon with his five starters: Three played 40 or more minutes and two others played at least 32.
What all this illustrated was how dependent Borrego is right now on guards Devonte Graham and Terry Rozier, who each is top 30 in the NBA in minutes played.
Borrego must have Graham or Rozier on the court at all times — they are the only two point guards — and he needs them both in crunch situations for their ability to create half-court offense.
“The challenge for me tonight was Miles (Bridges) or Monk,” Borrego said of the rotation. “Monk (7 points and a team-high seven assists) played well; he gave us a lot of offense tonight. I thought he was engaged. I thought Miles (26 points) played well.
“I could pretty much only play one of them (at a time) to keep Terry and Tae (Devonte) on the floor. That makes it tough,” Borrego said.
That circumstance won’t change anytime soon. Graham and Rozier are the core when it comes to any chance of staying with a team such as the defending-champion Raptors. Even with three key players out (Pascal Siakam, Marc Gasol and Fred VanVleet) out, Toronto was the deeper team. Raptors coach Nick Nurse gave rookie Terence Davis his first NBA start, and Davis responded with 23 points.
This was nearly the second upset victory in three games, after Saturday’s overtime win in Dallas. But Graham couldn’t get off a good shot at the end of regulation, and Rozier missed a 3 at the buzzer at the end of overtime.
Bridges, who made a career-best six 3-pointers, summed up the difference between a team of the Raptors’ depth and the Hornets’ reality at 15-25.
“They were just a more poised team down the stretch,” he said. “They got key stops, key offensive rebounds, and that’s what killed us at the end.”
It’s important to remember that this Hornets season is as much exploration as anything: throwing youth into key situations, viewing how they react and collecting data.
They have a trustworthy backcourt. Everything else — forwards, centers, bench — is still what this exploration is meant to hash out.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.