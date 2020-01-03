Jake Hahn’s layup with 1:17 left in regulation gave host Hampden-Sydney the lead for good in the Tigers’ 54-52 upset of 21st-ranked Guilford College on Saturday.
Guilford’s Jaylen Gore tied his career high of 22 points, but it wasn’t enough to secure a good road win for the Quakers.
The game featured nine ties and eight lead changes, with neither team leading by more than six points.
The Quakers shook off a poor shooting day to hang tight with the Tigers, but Hampden-Sydney knocked down some crucial late free throws to pick up the victory.
William Peace 101, Greensboro 83: The Greensboro College men’s basketball team dropped its first USA South Athletic Conference game of the season against the Pacers of William Peace University 101-83.
The Pride used a hot start to stay close at halftime, but a poor-shooting second half allowed the Pacers to pull away late.
Greensboro’s Michael Phifer finished with a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Hofstra 102, Elon 75: Elon fell to Hofstra on Saturday in Hempstead, N.Y.
The Phoenix was led by Marcus Sheffield, who scored 17 points, but it was Desure Buie who was the star of the game, scoring 44 points for Hofstra.
Elon cut down a 17-point second half deficit to 10 at one point, but Hofstra pulled away late to win big.
Radford 73, High Point 62: High Point dropped to 3-11 on the season on Saturday, losing at Radford 73-62.
Curtis Holland III scored 15 points to lead the Panthers, but it wasn’t enough to pick up a Big South victory.
High Point allowed Radford to shoot 50% from the field, which was enough to give the Highlanders the win.
Women
Washington and Lee 66, Guilford 62: Julie Carini’s 18 points for Guilford wasn’t enough as the Quakers dropped a home game to Washington and Lee on Saturday.
Kristen Roberts hit a three for Guilford with five seconds left, but it wasn’t enough as the Generals held on to win.
The Quakers return to the court for a 7 p.m. ODAC contest at the University of Lynchburg on Jan. 7.
High Point 85, USC Upstate 46: Four Panthers scored in double digits for the third time this year as High Point routed USC Upstate.
Skyler Curran scored 17 points to lead the Panthers to their first Big South win of the season.
High Point’s 85 points were a season high.
