High Point 92
Belmont Abbey 66
The High Point University men’s basketball team closed the decade at Mills Center on Saturday in style with a convincing victory over Belmont Abbey, 92-66.
HPU played their “most complete” game of the season, said head coach Tubby Smith.
The Panthers had five players score in double-figures, including Curtis Holland III’s 25 points, and shot 44% from three to run away with the big victory.
Winthrop 85, Elon 80:
Elon University men’s basketball team suffered a tough road loss on Saturday against Winthrop.
The Phoenix took a 44-38 lead into halftime, but failed to finish off the Eagles.
Senior guard Marcus Sheffield’s season-high 27 points led all scorers, but it wasn’t enough to deliver the Phoenix the win.
Elon will be back in action on Saturday when it tips off CAA play against William & Mary at home at 7 p.m.
