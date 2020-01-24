GREENSBORO – Senior Kyler Gregory scored a game-high 18 points to power Guilford College past visiting Shenandoah 85-52 in an ODAC game on Saturday.

Gregory scored 13 points in the first half to help the Quakers (13-5, 5-4 ODAC) to a 44-25 halftime lead. Shenandoah (6-12, 3-6 ODAC) made four of its first six 3-pointers and held a 12-9 lead three minutes into the game. But Guilford outscored Shanandoah 28-9 over the next 12 minutes.

ELON 82, JAMES MADISON 73: Marcus Sheffield II had a season-high 31 points to carry Elon to a win over visiting James Madison.

Sheffield was outdueled by the Dukes’ Matt Lewis, who had 33 points.

Hunter Woods had 15 points and 11 rebounds for Elon (6-16, 2-7 Colonial Athletic Conference). Hunter McIntosh added 12 points and 10 assists.

Women

HIGH POINT 81, HAMPTON 77: Sophomore Skyler Curran had her third straight 20-point game and two others joined her in double-digits as visiting High Point (8-10, 6-3 Big South), took down second-place Hampton (10-8, 6-3) on Saturday to extend its winning streak to four games.

GUILFORD COLLEGE 75, RANDOLPH COLLEGE 45: Miracle Walters scored a game-high 21 points, going over 1,000 points for her Guilford College career, as the Quakers cruised to a 75-45 ODAC win at Randolph College on Saturday.

