GREENSBORO – Senior Kyler Gregory scored a game-high 18 points to power Guilford College past visiting Shenandoah 85-52 in an ODAC game on Saturday.
Gregory scored 13 points in the first half to help the Quakers (13-5, 5-4 ODAC) to a 44-25 halftime lead. Shenandoah (6-12, 3-6 ODAC) made four of its first six 3-pointers and held a 12-9 lead three minutes into the game. But Guilford outscored Shanandoah 28-9 over the next 12 minutes.
ELON 82, JAMES MADISON 73: Marcus Sheffield II had a season-high 31 points to carry Elon to a win over visiting James Madison.
Sheffield was outdueled by the Dukes’ Matt Lewis, who had 33 points.
Hunter Woods had 15 points and 11 rebounds for Elon (6-16, 2-7 Colonial Athletic Conference). Hunter McIntosh added 12 points and 10 assists.
Women
HIGH POINT 81, HAMPTON 77: Sophomore Skyler Curran had her third straight 20-point game and two others joined her in double-digits as visiting High Point (8-10, 6-3 Big South), took down second-place Hampton (10-8, 6-3) on Saturday to extend its winning streak to four games.
GUILFORD COLLEGE 75, RANDOLPH COLLEGE 45: Miracle Walters scored a game-high 21 points, going over 1,000 points for her Guilford College career, as the Quakers cruised to a 75-45 ODAC win at Randolph College on Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.