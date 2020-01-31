caption
Lexington, Va. – William Bruggeman scored a game-high 26 points and Kevin Dennin added 19 in Washington and Lee’s 90-61 Old Dominion Athletic Conference victory over Guilford College Saturday.
The Generals shot 53% from the field on Saturday and poured in nine three-pointers in the second half alone.
The Quakers were led by Jorden Davis, who made 4-of-7 three-pointers and finished with a team-high 16 points.
COVENANT 72, GREENSBORO 62: Matthew Brown scored 24 points as Greensboro College fell to the Scots of Covenant College on Saturday.
The Pride trailed by 10 at the half, but got themselves back within one point on several occasions in the second half, but could never get over the hump, with the Scots pulling away late.
ELON 74, NORTHEASTERN 69: Elon picked up a valuable conference win on Saturday, knocking off the visiting Northeastern Huskies.
Marcus Sheffield and Hunter McIntosh combined for 52 points for Elon, knocking down six threes between the two of them.
The Phoenix held Northeastern to 29% from three-point range, enough to give them the win.
WomenHIGH POINT 94, WINTHROP 61: Camryn Brown’s record-setting performance pushed the Panthers past Winthrop on Saturday.
Brown’s 44 points set a school record for points in a single game, as well as three other school records. Her 44-point performance moved her into eighth place on HPU’s Division I scoring list.
The Panthers also set two school team records. They made 20 3-pointers in the game and now have 207 on the season, passing the previous record of 199 from the 2016-17 season.
GREENSBORO 66, AVERETT 59: Greensboro defeated the Cougars of Averett University Saturday.
Greensboro trailed at the half, but used a 13-0 run over the first five minutes of the third period to take a 38-37 lead. The Cougars closed the gap heading into the fourth quarter.
But Greensboro pushed its lead back to double digits in the closing minutes.
WASHINGTON AND LEE 66, GUILFORD 54: The Quakers had three different players in double-digits, but couldn’t get over the top against the Generals, losing 66-54.
The Generals built their lead in the second and third quarters, winning them by a combined 12 points, the difference in the game.
