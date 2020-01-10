Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM EST FOR EASTERN RANDOLPH AND EASTERN GUILFORD COUNTIES... AT 1131 PM EST, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM 6 MILES EAST OF MONROETON TO 7 MILES NORTHWEST OF SILER CITY TO 8 MILES SOUTHEAST OF BISCOE, MOVING SOUTH AT 15 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... MCLEANSVILLE, GIBSONVILLE, LIBERTY, RAMSEUR, FRANKLINVILLE, STALEY, LAKE GUILFORD MACKINTOSH MARINA, FOREST OAKS, MONTICELLO AND COLERIDGE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... STRAIGHT LINE WINDS CAN BLOW DOWN TREES, POWER LINES, AND DAMAGE MOBILE HOMES AND OTHER BUILDINGS. SEEK SHELTER IN A STURDY STRUCTURE UNTIL THE STORM HAS PASSED. STAY AWAY FROM WINDOWS AS FLYING DEBRIS GENERATED BY DAMAGING WINDS CAN BE DEADLY. && HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH