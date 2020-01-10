Josh McDaniels, the New England Patriots offensive coordinator, is still considered a front-running candidate for the Cleveland Browns’ head coaching job. The Browns finished this year’s NFL regular season 6-10.
CLEVELAND — The interviews are over. The wait continues. The Browns are still coachless.
After meeting with eight candidates over the past two weeks, Cleveland still hasn’t decided on a choice for its next coach. The uncertainty could carry through another NFL playoff weekend for a team that began this year with big expectations and fired Freddie Kitchens after a 6-10 season.
Owner Jimmy Haslam and his search committee, guided by chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta, met with Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels for seven hours Friday. But the six-time Super Bowl winner returned to Boston without being offered a job that he has been connected with three times.
McDaniels was thought to be favored by Haslam, who has fired five coaches since buying the Browns in 2012. But at this point, there doesn’t seem to be any clear front-runner, and it’s possible the Browns could be waiting for Saturday’s playoff games to conclude before making their next move.
Two candidates, Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski and 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, will go head-to-head in what could be a final, live audition for the Browns. Two others, Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman and Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, have playoff games this weekend.
The Browns are hiring a coach before finding a new general manager to replace John Dorsey, who left after refusing to accept a lesser role. The team is already starting that process to find a new executive.
Cleveland requested permission to interview Indianapolis assistant general manager Ed Dodds and Eagles vice president of football operations Andrew Berry for its GM vacancy, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Saturday.
The Browns could make other requests, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team is not publicly disclosing its plans.
Dodds, who has spent the past three seasons with the Colts, has history with Saleh. They worked together in Seattle from 2011-13 and won a Super Bowl with the Seahawks.
Berry previously worked with Cleveland as its vice president of player personnel after being with Indianapolis. He was essentially forced out by the Browns when Dorsey brought assistant general manager Eliot Wolf and vice president of player personnel Alonzo Highsmith in from Green Bay
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.