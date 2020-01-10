NEW ORLEANS — Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher calls them erasers.
After the missed assignment that sets up third-and-long, the offense breaks out its eraser: that athletic receiver with dunk-contest like hops and the ability to seemingly go from zero to 60 in three steps; the player who is open even when he is covered.
“They erase your mistakes,” Fisher said.
There will be several on the field during the College Football Playoff championship game between No. 1 LSU (14-0) and No. 3 Clemson (14-0) on Monday night.
LSU’s Ja’Marr Chase won the Bilentikoff Award as the nation’s best receiver.
At 6-foot-1, he’s the shortest of the Tigers’ top three pass catchers alongside 6-3 Justin Jefferson and 6-4 Terrace Marshall Jr.
Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow has thrown 55 touchdown passes this season, 48 to those three players.
Clemson’s top receiver is Tee Higgins, a 6-4 junior who averages 19.9 yards per catch with 13 touchdowns. He and his running mate — sophomore Justyn Ross, who is also 6-4 — give the ACC champions their own twin towers.
“The game has become run the ball, bring the safeties down, and then you’ve got to win the one-on-ones outside,” said North Carolina coach Mack Brown.
The game-changing receiver has been an essential part of Clemson’s rise to a college football superpower under Coach Dabo Swinney, the former wide receivers coach who has led the Tigers to two national titles in the past three years.
The first wave of stars included DeAndre Hopkins, Sammy Watkins and Martavis Bryant.
Clemson’s first national championship team in 2016 featured the 6-4, 220-pound Mike Williams, selected seventh overall in the NFL draft by the Chargers.
Last year’s championship team featured Higgins and Ross, who was Clemson’s other breakout freshman CFP star, teaming up with quarterback Trevor Lawrence for 301 yards and three touchdowns on 12 connections in two postseason games.
Behind Higgins and Ross on the Clemson depth chart are freshmen Frank Ladson Jr. (6-3, 195) and Joseph Ngata (6-3, 215).
“You go back and look at our big wins this time of year, they’ve come because our quarterback and receivers have played extremely well, and winning a lot of those one-on-one matchups,” said Clemson co-offensive coordinator and receivers coach Jeff Scott, who has already been hired as South Florida’s next head coach.
To find the next great receiver, recruiters might want to check basketball courts.
“Basketball has trickled over into football and, you know, those guys that maybe not be great basketball players now become excellent football players because of their height and their length,” said Clemson defensive backs coach Mike Reed.
Higgins and Chase both said they had hoop dreams before realizing football was where they could dominate.
They say some of the skills are transferable.
Chase said the quick feet it takes to break down a defender off the dribble is similar to what receivers need to get away from defensive backs in press coverage at the line of scrimmage.
“You get open with your route running,” LSU receivers coach Mickey Joseph said. “Get to the top of your route, speeding up your feet, coming out of your break.”
Higgins, if he enters the NFL draft, is likely to be one of the first receivers taken from a loaded class that includes Jefferson, Oklahoma’s CeeDee Lamb, Colorado’s Laviska Shenault Jr., Penn State’s K.J. Hamler and Alabama teammates Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III.
