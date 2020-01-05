Updates at 3:43 p.m. Monday to remove an Associated Press photo that incorrectly identified a Clemson player as K.J. Henry; the player was Tee Higgins, a receiver who shares the same uniform number on the Clemson roster:
K.J. Henry, a redshirt freshman defensive lineman at Clemson, was on the sidelines last January when it won the national championship with a win over Alabama.
This time, Henry, a former star at West Forsyth and Winston-Salem native, will be on the field making plays as Clemson will try to beat LSU on Jan. 13 for its second straight title. Even though he redshirted last season, in which he played in four games, he was able to dress for the national championship game but didn’t get to play.
“Yeah, it will be different so I’m excited about that,” Henry said by phone from Clemson last week.
Henry, who is 6 feet 4 and 250 pounds, headed into this season looking to make an impact. While he never cracked the starting lineup, he has played in all 14 games and getting in on nearly 300 snaps. He’s been a part of the rotation on the defensive line and is wearing his favorite jersey No. 5 after wearing No. 13 last season.
“Donovan McNabb was always my favorite player and he wore No. 5, and the five also is my favorite because that’s how many are in my family,” Henry said.
Henry, who has been in on 20 tackles with two sacks and a pass breakup, says facing quarterback Joe Burrow, the Heisman Trophy winner who tossed seven touchdown passes against Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff semifinal, will not be easy.
“He’s a great athlete and I think he’s very underrated,” Henry said. “He's got a great arm and knows how to play. We most definitely respect his game, and he’ll be the best we’ve faced all year.”
As for the added pressure of trying to repeat as national champions, Henry doesn’t think there is any. One reason for that is the underdog role that Clemson has embraced all season.
“We are underdogs,” Henry said. “We are underdogs by a touchdown or even more, so we know that. But like I said that doesn’t matter because we are just focused on ourselves and not what others from the outside are saying.”
Even though Henry didn’t play in last season's national championship game, his family traveled to Tempe, Ariz., for the game. He will have 20 family and friends inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
Keith Henry, a former Wake Forest assistant coach who is a linebackers coach and special teams coordinator at Western Carolina, says the entire family is looking forward to seeing the championship game.
“I’ve always told K.J. that no matter what you have to pay your dues in this game and you have to earn it,” said Keith, who was an All-America during his playing days at Catawba and has been a football coach in college for 30 years. “And he’s embraced that and has worked hard to get out there so we’re all obviously proud of him.”
K.J., who has been on the honor roll every semester at Clemson, says the support he gets from his family is beneficial to his success.
Keith and Nikki Henry, along with K.J.’s brother and sister, will make the drive from their home in Harrisburg to New Orleans.
As for other extended family members, K.J. said his mom, Nikki, controls the tickets.
“We only get so many tickets for each game and we can trade among ourselves depending on how many family members can make it,” K.J. said. “With it being the national championship game, a lot of people do want to come.”
Keith Henry, who has watched Clemson practice several times in the past two years, marvels at the program's culture.
“You can feel it how much they really play for each other and they don’t care about matchups or point spreads or any of that,” Keith said. “They all just go out and play football. It’s been fun to watch.”
K.J. received his national championship ring for last season, and he put it in the family trophy case at home.
“My dad was a hall of fame player at Catawba and my mom played sports, so it’s just one of those things where that ring is in the trophy case at home,” Henry said.
Henry will be one of two former Triad high school stars in the game. Reserve receiver Diondre Overton, a senior from Page in Greensboro, has 20 catches this season and 50 for his career. He has made five starts this season and has three touchdown catches.
“I’ve known Diondre for years through travel basketball back in the day, and we are great friends,” Henry said. “He’s got the East-West All-Star game to play in, so I think he’s going to get a shot at the next level.”
Clemson is 29-0 since Henry arrived. As for comparing this team to last season's team, Henry prefers to wait until Jan. 13.
“If you ask Coach (Dabo) Swinney he’ll say the stats are better for this team and on paper it looks that way," Henry said, "but as far as what we have done through 14 games we are right on pace with last year’s team. But last year's team has their national championship, so there’s really no comparison unless we can win it this year.”
Henry is looking forward to helping the defensive line try to slow Burrow. Henry was on the scout team last season, and this season he appreciates what the scout team does each week.
“I’m more of a part of it this year, so it’s been great to be out there playing more,” Henry said. “I felt better being a part of it last year for what the scout team does, and it’s the same this season because they really do help us become successful.”
