Clemson 38

South Carolina 3

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Trevor Lawrence threw for 295 yards and three touchdowns to lead No. 3 Clemson to its 27th straight victory and second consecutive 12-0 regular season with a 38-3 victory over rival South Carolina on Saturday.

Travis Etienne ran for two touchdowns to break Atlantic Coast Conference marks for career touchdowns (57) and rushing scores (53) as the Tigers dominated throughout on the way to a sixth straight win over South Carolina (4-8).

Lawrence had touchdown throws of 10 and 65 yards to Tee Higgins and of 16 yards to Justyn Ross. He completed 25 of 35 throws — tying an Atlantic Coast Conference single-game mark with 18 straight at one point — before coming out in the fourth quarter.

Lawrence also had 66 yards rushing to lead Clemson (No. 3 CFP), which will attempt to become the first program to win five straight league title games when it meets Virginia next week.

Clemson’s defense did its part in the beatdown, holding the Gamecocks to 174 yards and continuing a run where the Tigers have limited all 12 opponents this year to less than 300 yards of total offense.

Clemson 14 10 7 7 — 38

South Carolina 0 3 0 0 — 3

First Quarter

CLE—Higgins 10 pass from Lawrence (Potter kick), 6:58

CLE—Higgins 65 pass from Lawrence (Potter kick), 3:46

Second Quarter

SC—FG White 39, 7:33

CLE—Ross 16 pass from Lawrence (Potter kick), 3:04

CLE—FG Potter 46, :00

Third Quarter

CLE—Etienne 2 run (Potter kick), 9:59

Fourth Quarter

CLE—Etienne 3 run (Potter kick), 11:56

CLE SC

First downs 30 9

Rushes-yards 40-211 26-69

Passing 316 105

Comp-Att-Int 28-43-0 16-27-1

Return Yards 58 0

Punts-Avg. 3-43.33 7-43.57

Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0

Penalties-Yards 5-44 4-33

Time of Possession 35:17 24:43

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Clemson, Lawrence 8-66, L.Dixon 12-60, Etienne 15-51, Rodgers 1-21, Rencher 2-8, Mellusi 2-5. South Carolina, Feaster 12-47, Dowdle 7-20, A.Turner 4-14, Harris 1-1, Hilinski 2-(minus 13).

PASSING—Clemson, Rodgers 0-1-0-0, Lawrence 26-36-0-295, Brice 2-5-0-21, (Team) 0-1-0-0. South Carolina, Hilinski 16-27-1-105.

RECEIVING—Clemson, Ross 9-111, Higgins 3-101, Etienne 3-37, Overton 3-26, Chalk 3-3, Powell 2-14, Rodgers 2-8, Chase 1-13, Br.Spector 1-8, L.Dixon 1-(minus 5). South Carolina, S.Smith 5-40, Feaster 4-8, Markway 3-39, Dowdle 2-12, O.Smith 1-5, C.Dawkins 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Clemson, Potter 32.

