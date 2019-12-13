WINSTON-SALEM — Don’t worry about the foot — at least, not anymore.
Junior guard Chaundee Brown, hindered by a foot injury in the past five games, scored a career-high 26 points to lead Wake Forest past No. 23 Xavier 80-78 on Saturday at Joel Coliseum in the first iteration of the Skip Prosser Classic since 2016.
“Yeah, (the foot is) still aching me a little bit but you know, it’s feeling better. I knew I had to push through it, especially when I found out Olivier (Sarr) wasn’t playing this game,” Brown said. “So I knew, the other four on the court knew and the bench guys knew that he’s a big impact to our team.
“We knew that we had to make some adjustments and everyone had to be ready to play.”
Sarr is in concussion protocol for a shot to the face he took in last week’s loss to N.C. State. The injury was apparently suffered early in the second half — meaning it didn’t come in the final-minute collision that sent N.C. State’s Jericole Hellems off the court in a stretcher.
Sarr is averaging 13.1 points and 9.5 rebounds per game — without him, Wake Forest (6-5) was down to one low-post player, Ody Oguama.
That meant Brown, along with wings Michael Wynn, Ismael Massoud and Isaiah Mucius, were needed to play the Nos. 4 and 5 spots in the Deacons’ lineup.
“You look at Chaundee’s line, 26 points, six rebounds, guarded everyone out on the court at some point in time,” coach Danny Manning said. “Strong, physical presence and ended up on (6-9, 240-pound forward Tyrique) Jones a lot because of the foul trouble and the lack of bodies that we had.
“He was outstanding, but I can say that for everyone that played.”
In the past five games, Brown had looked like a shell of version he was in the first four games. His averages in the first four were 15.8 points, 9.8 rebounds per game. After missing the win against Davidson, the past five games had seen Brown average 7.2 points and 3.2 rebounds.
The infamous words of former Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera about Cam Newton’s injury — “don’t worry about the foot” — can be applied appropriately after Brown’s grown-man effort of 26 points on 11-for-16 shooting to go with six rebounds.
“We knew they were the 23-ranked team so we knew we had to come out strong and play our game like we’re capable of playing,” Brown said. “We did a really good job of getting Tyrique … two quick fouls, that was a big impact.
