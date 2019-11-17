Charlotte 67
Wake Forest (OT) 65
CHARLOTTE — Freshman Jahmir Young scored 24 points and Charlotte snapped a long losing streak to ACC opponents by beating Wake Forest 67-65 in overtime on Sunday night.
Seeking to end a 13-game losing streak to ACC opposition, Charlotte scored the first six points after regulation and held on from there. Wake Forest made just 2 of 11 from the field in overtime.
It marks the 49ers first win over an ACC opponent since an 86-83 overtime win at Georgia Tech on Jan. 2, 2011.
The largest city in North Carolina, Charlotte is in the middle of the ACC, annually hosts its football title game, and has frequently hosted the ACC basketball and baseball tournaments.
Jordan Shepherd added 16 points, four in overtime, for Charlotte and Malik Martin had 12 points.
Brandon Childress had 19 points and Chaudree Brown added 12 for Wake Forest.
Adrien White — a transfer from Charlotte — scored 10 points.
Four days after downing cross-county rival Davidson 71-58 for Charlotte’s first win in “The Hornets Nest” series since 2012, the 49ers followed up with a win over the Deacons (2-2).
Charlotte held a 54-48 lead sith 4:26 to play before Wake Forest hit three 3-pointers in the final 1:19 to force overtime.
Wake Forest’s last chance bounded away when Childress’ 3-pointer from the right wing with 7.2 seconds left was off-target.
FG FT Reb
WAKE FOREST M M-A M-A O-T A PF PT
Mucius 23 2-7 1-2 0-5 1 3 5
Oguama 11 0-0 0-0 0-3 0 2 0
Brown 38 4-11 2-2 1-7 2 2 12
Childress 41 8-17 0-0 0-4 4 0 19
White 31 4-11 0-0 2-3 2 0 10
Sarr 32 2-9 3-4 8-13 3 4 7
Wright 22 0-2 1-2 0-0 1 1 1
Massoud 13 3-5 0-0 0-2 0 0 8
Neath 8 0-1 0-2 0-1 0 1 0
Johnson 6 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 3
Totals 225 24-64 7-12 11-38 13 14 65
Percentages: FG .375, FT .583. 3-Point Goals: 10-25, .400 (Childress 3-9, Brown 2-4, Massoud 2-4, White 2-5, Johnson 1-1, Mucius 0-1, Wright 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Blocked Shots: 10 (Sarr 5, Wright 2, Massoud, Mucius, Oguama). Turnovers: 15 (Childress 6, Brown 3, Sarr 2, Johnson, Massoud, Neath, White). Steals: 8 (Childress 2, Johnson 2, White 2, Brown, Wright).
FG FT Reb
CHARLOTTE M M-A M-A O-T A PF PT
Bamba 34 3-4 3-4 1-7 2 2 9
Edwards 36 1-6 2-2 1-5 4 3 4
Martin 38 2-8 7-8 3-6 1 2 12
Shepherd 39 7-17 2-2 0-9 3 2 16
Young 41 8-12 4-6 1-4 3 0 24
Williams 12 0-3 0-0 1-2 0 2 0
Robb 11 0-2 0-0 0-2 0 0 0
Supica 10 0-1 0-0 0-1 2 4 0
Vasic 4 1-3 0-0 0-1 1 1 2
Totals 225 22-56 18-22 7-37 16 16 67
Percentages: FG .393, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 5-12, .417 (Young 4-5, Martin 1-2, Edwards 0-1, Shepherd 0-1, Vasic 0-1, Williams 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Blocked Shots: 4 (Edwards, Martin, Shepherd, Williams). Turnovers: 14 (Shepherd 5, Martin 3, Bamba 2, Edwards, Supica, Vasic, Williams). Steals: 10 (Edwards 3, Young 3, Martin 2, Shepherd 2).
Wake Forest 29 28 8 — 65
Charlotte 29 28 10 — 67
A—4,819 (9,105).
