Charlotte 39
North Texas 38
CHARLOTTE — Chris Reynolds threw a 34-yard touchdown pass to Victor Tucker with 18 seconds left to give Charlotte a 39-38 victory over North Texas on Saturday.
North Texas (3-5, 2-2 Conference USA) was at the 50 with four seconds to play, but Mason Fine fumbled the ball on a sack from Markees Watts to end the game.
Reynolds threw three touchdown passes, was 24 of 32 for 336 yards passing, and had a touchdown run. Tucker had 10 catches for 140 yards.
Tyler Ringwood caught a touchdown pass.
