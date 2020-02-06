The season ended Sunday for the NFL, but in the previous weeks it came to a close for former Wake Forest players sprinkled across the league.
The Journal caught up three of them — Jessie Bates III, John Wolford and Phil Haynes — to recap their seasons and the varying approaches they’re taking into the offseason:
Jessie Bates III, safety, Cincinnati Bengals
There’s only the slightest hesitation, then the answer comes firmly.
Were the first eight games of this season the most frustrating time of your football career?
“Absolutely.”
Cincinnati lost each of those first eight games, had its off week, and then lost three more on its way to a 2-14 finish that will have it picking first in the NFL draft.
For Bates, a second-round pick in 2018 who has started every game in his two seasons, the lack of team success wore him down.
“The first eight games of this season were very, very frustrating,” Bates said. “I had to change my mentality about how I was coming into work because I know when you’re not having a lot of success, that brings out your character.
“Some guys back down from the challenge, I tried to step up to it and you’ve gotta figure out a way how you’re not going to be the reason for why we’re losing, pretty much was what my mindset was.”
Bates had all three of his interceptions in the second half of the year, which still came in under his season goal of five. He had 100 tackles, meaning he’s hit triple digits in each season, but said he was displeased with how many missed tackles he had.
“I tackled really well in the first season, and then the second season, I felt like I fell off a little bit,” he said. “That is the two main things that I’m really focused on, be that turnover guy that I’ve been for years and continue to make tackles.”
It wasn’t all doom and improvement for Bates this past season, though.
Bates and his mother worked with the Sheakley Boys & Girls Club of Cincinnati to bring four single mothers and their children to the Bengals’ Week 5 game against Arizona as part of his Single Mother’s Initiative. The families rode to the game in a limousine, spent time with Bates in the tunnel before the game, watched the game in a premium suite and after the game went to dinner with Bates.
“It was just really cool because I remember — my first NFL game (as a fan) was with my mom,” Bates said, adding that coincidentally it was a Bengals game for the Fort Wayne, Ind., native.
Bates was raised by a single mother, Theresa Ladd, who shuttled him among football, basketball and baseball practices and games, all while working to support him, two siblings and three step siblings.
“She did everything, as far as working two jobs, you know, even three sometimes, around Christmastime so we could have that Christmas,” Bates said. “That’s part of it, that’s something I’m very passionate about off the field just because I saw how my mom worked and I know that’s a lot of people’s situations that they’re in, guys that I can relate to.”
After next season, Bates will be eligible for an extension on his rookie contract — something on his mind as he sets goals for the season.
Also on the docket for next season, though, is another Single Mother’s Initiative for a game and the addition of a shopping spree for single mothers around the holidays.
John Wolford, quarterback, Los Angeles Rams
Wolford was a four-year starter at Bishop Kenny High School in Jacksonville, Fla., and then a four-year starter at Wake Forest. And in the ill-fated, unfinished season of the Alliance of American Football, he was the starter for the Arizona Hotshots.
That’s part of the background that made this past season, which was spent on the Rams’ practice squad, interesting for Wolford.
“And really, you could probably trace that back to when I was 8 years old,” Wolford said of not holding a key role on a football team. “But I think the way to approach it is it’s an opportunity, so I could be a little more focused on my fundamentals, a little more focused on the details.”
A season on the practice squad afforded Wolford time to work on his craft and learn the intricacies of an NFL offense. And now in early February, he’s ready to apply that to his offseason and preseason.
“I think I had a good first year, had a good first impression. But you know, that’s all over now,” Wolford said. “They’re going to re-evaluate you on a daily basis, so whatever credibility I built up then, I have to continue to do it in the offseason and into the preseason to show that I can play and they’ll trust me if I have to go in.”
That meant studying Coach Sean McVay’s playbook and familiarizing himself with the terminology that comes with his system, and leaning on starter Jared Goff and backup Blake Bortles.
“There’s a lot more verbiage, you’ve gotta have some comfortability with spitting out long calls, so I tried to — like, every call sheet we got for the week, I’d try and get down all the long calls,” Wolford said. “You’re just trying to understand how, on a weekly basis, we’re attacking a defense.
“And if you understand the intent, then that makes you, I think, a split-second faster in going through your reads.”
That’s likely to help Wolford in his offseason quest.
Bortles was on a one-year contract, so he’s a free agent. Goff and Wolford are the only quarterbacks currently under contract for the Rams — Wolford was signed to a futures contract after the Rams’ season ended, along with fellow former Deacons receiver Greg Dortch.
Wolford is bound to get some company behind Goff, though. Free agency officially begins March 18 and the draft is April 23-25, and Wolford expects the Rams to add at least two more quarterbacks to compete for the backup spot.
“You never know what’s going to happen, but you know you’re going to have to compete,” Wolford said. “I don’t know exactly what their plans will be, but I’ve just gotta make sure I play the best that I can when the offseason and preseason rolls around.”
It shouldn’t be a surprise that Wolford, a four-time winner of preseason battles to be Wake Forest’s starter, is prepared to compete for his spot.
“I had a good season on the practice squad, I thought I played well throughout the entirety of it and got that feedback from the coaches,” he said. “But that’s just the first step, and then this offseason I need to take another big step and make the roster and be ready to play if my number is ever called.”
Phil Haynes, offensive lineman, Seattle Seahawks
Haynes spent the first half of his rookie season on the physically unable to perform list after undergoing surgery for a sports hernia, and then didn’t take a snap in the regular season after he was activated in Week 9.
Seahawks veterans, both on the offensive line and quarterback Geno Smith, and coaches kept Haynes upbeat and encouraged him to stay ready — as the cliché for backups in football goes, you’re only one snap away.
That’s how Haynes wound up taking the first offensive snaps of his career in a divisional playoff game at Lambeau Field.
“Thinking back on it, it was more crazy than what I thought in the present,” Haynes said of his first experience coming in a road playoff game at such hallowed ground. "I didn’t think I was going to play, I’m just on the sidelines trying to — like I always do — just watch the guards and tell them feedback and to help in any way I could.”
Late in the first half of the Packers’ 28-23 win, though, Jamarco Jones went down with an injury. That meant five words from offensive line coach Mike Solari changed Haynes’ night: “You’re ready, you’re going in.”
“I’m like, oh crap. But I didn’t want to think about it because I’m going in immediately, so I went out there and played,” Haynes said. “I was a little nervous, of course, and then after halftime I really settled down and I realized it was just football.”
The second half saw the Seahawks’ rally come up short, but not before Marshawn Lynch punched in a short touchdown run right behind Haynes.
“I didn’t realize — looking back, I saw I was just blocking my guy to the end zone. They always say, ‘escort your guy in the end zone,’ but looking back and seeing him run behind me, it was unbelievable,” Haynes said. “I was really tired at the time, but afterward, I was like, ‘Wow, that’s amazing.’”
Haynes, a fourth-round pick of the Seahawks last April, played the second half at left guard and earned a positive review from Coach Pete Carroll.
“Phil did a good job,” Carroll said, according to seahawkswire.usatoday.com. “What we’ve seen in Phillip is that he’s really strong and he plays real square. He did it in that game, he did very well. … He’s had such little play time since he’s been here, so it was great to see him do well.”
The surprise insertion in a playoff game put a remarkable ending on what was a trying season for him. Haynes’ surgery for the sports hernia was the first surgery of his life, and watching from the sidelines in two stages throughout the season — while on the PUP list and then as an inactive player — was tough, he said.
“Now looking back it, it’s unbelievable. Just, my first game, playing there in a playoff situation, divisional round,” Haynes said. “I mean, Aaron Rodgers is across the field and I’ve got two All-Pros lined up against me.
“That’s crazy, that’s crazy.”
Haynes is in line to spend a lot more time on the field, though.
He said the coaching staff has told him to approach next season as if he’ll be in a competition to earn a starting spot. Haynes also added another skillset to his repertoire: After a midseason injury to center Justin Britt left the Seahawks with one lineman capable of playing center, Haynes put in work to learn the position.
“I just think it helps the team out so much more if someone can move into center,” Haynes said. “I don’t think they expect me to, but I’m going to be able to play all three interior positions, for sure.”
That only makes it more likely Haynes will have a bigger impact for the Seahawks next season.
