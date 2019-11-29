Running back Christian McCaffrey of the Carolina Panthers leads the NFL in rushing yards per game (102.1) and rushing touchdowns (12).
Charlotte — The Carolina Panthers will try to rebound from their tough loss to the New Orleans Saints last week when they host Washington today for Week 13. Here’s a scouting report for the NFC matchup.
WHEN THE PANTHERS PASS THE BALL ...
Kyle Allen needs a similar performance to last week in New Orleans. The Panthers quarterback put on an impressive showing in New Orleans, ending a four-game interception streak and throwing three touchdowns. He made good decisions and brought his team back from multiple 10-point deficits. A game after throwing four picks, there wasn’t much more you could have asked from Allen.
But Washington’s pass defense is one of the team’s strengths; it allows 231.4 pass yards per game (11th in the NFL) and has 12 interceptions (fourth), but only 29 sacks on the season (tied for 14th). Sacks have become an issue for Carolina’s offense and it will only get worse with left guard Greg Van Roten now on injured reserve.
The Panthers have allowed three or more sacks in seven of Allen’s nine starts.
Don’t expect to see familiar face Josh Norman out there much, either, as he isn’t expected to start. Either way, Allen has a good chance to continue the smart decision-making.
Advantage: Panthers
WHEN THE PANTHERS RUN THE BALL ...
Carolina should have a lot of success. Christian McCaffrey leads the NFL in rushing yards per game (102.1) and rushing touchdowns (12). Washington, partly due to trailing so often late in games, has allowed 137.6 rushing yards per game (28th) and has given up 110-plus rush yards in each of the past five games.
While Washington has only allowed nine rushing touchdowns (tied for 14th), McCaffrey should be able to put together a strong performance at home.
Advantage: Panthers
WHEN WASHINGTON PASSES THE BALL …
It could have some success. The Panthers have given up 290-plus passing yards in three of the past four games and have just one interception over the last three games, but rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins hasn’t played well for Washington.
He has thrown two touchdowns and six interceptions in just five games (only three starts), but he is coming off of his first career win — last week’s 19-16 victory over Detroit. Accuracy continues to be an issue for him. He has completed 54.6% of his passes and is coming off a career-low of 44.8% in the game against the Lions.
The Panthers are third in the NFL with 13 interceptions and have 41 sacks, second-most. They should be able to get to Haskins, who has been sacked two-plus times in each game he has played, and take advantage of his accuracy issues.
Advantage: Panthers
WHEN WASHINGTON RUNS THE BALL …
Things could get interesting. This is an area of weakness for both teams. Washington hasn’t had success running the ball (averaging 85.9 rushing yards per game) and has scored only two rushing touchdowns this season, fewest in the NFL.
Adrian Peterson has had two 100-yard games this season and has not been used consistently.
Derrius Guice is back from injury and could see his role upgraded against the Panthers, but he is averaging 2.7 yards per attempt. Carolina has one of the worst run defenses, allowing 127.5 yards per game and an NFL-high 19 rushing touchdowns.
The Panthers have given up 100-plus rushing yards in nine games this season, second-most behind the Cardinals. This will be Washington’s opportunity to get their offense going against Carolina.
Advantage: Washington
SPECIAL TEAMS
This will just focus on field-goal kicking because of the Panthers’ recent issues. Joey Slye missed two extra-point attempts and a 28-yard field goal in the Panthers’ loss to the Saints last week.
Because of his poor performance, Carolina felt the need to add kicker Greg Joseph to the practice squad to give the rookie some competition. Slye has now made 73.1% of his field-goal attempts, 28th in the league.
He has also missed a total of four point-after attempts. Washington kicker Dustin Hopkins isn’t perfect, but he has made 16-of-20 field-goal attempts and is yet to miss an extra-point.
Advantage: Washington
COACHING
This isn’t particularly close. Washington fired coach Jay Gruden after an 0-5 start. Since interim head coach Bill Callahan took over, he had led the team to two wins. Washington has been inconsistent and filled with issues.
While the Panthers have had their ups and downs, coach Ron Rivera’s team played inspired football last week against the Saints, despite coming up short. It would have been easy for Carolina to check out after falling behind by 14 points in the first quarter.
Instead, the Panthers battled back and almost beat the Saints on the road. Rivera even made a wise choice in successfully challenging pass interference late in the fourth quarter. He should have the Panthers ready to go against Washington.
Advantage: Panthers
PREDICTION
The Panthers are coming off yet another tough defeat. Unlike their response to the loss to Green Bay a couple weeks ago, this time Carolina will perform well at home.
Allen will continue to improve on last week’s performance, and McCaffrey will have another stellar performances, despite the weakened offensive line. Haskins is in for a tough day and will be sacked at least three times. The Panthers will end their three-game losing streak and beat Washington at home.
Carolina 27, Washington 10
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.