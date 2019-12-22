RALEIGH — Erik Haula appeared antsy Saturday morning, and why not?
Haula, a center for the Carolina Hurricanes, has not played a hockey game since Nov. 16, missing the past 15. Add in another four games before that extended absence and he has been out 19 of the last 21 games.
When the Canes traded for Haula in June, there were questions about his right knee and the major surgery he underwent last season while with the Vegas Golden Knights.
Could the knee handle the constant strain?
Could such issues as tendinitis crop up?
“I don’t think anybody knew,” Haula said Saturday after the morning skate. “It’s a different kind of injury to prepare for. I did everything I could before the season, and there are some things I would probably tweak now, knowing more, but now we’re here and I’m back in the lineup and I don’t want to look back anymore.”
Haula said he would not elaborate on his knee issues and “what I have and what I didn’t have.”
“But it’s definitely not just tendinitis,” he said. “There’s things that came up with the injury that were a little bit more annoying than tendinitis.
“But it’s in the past now and my knee feels great and I’m able to skate again.”
Haula, after joining the Canes on their recent five-game road trip, was able to get in a few team practices.
He was back in the lineup Saturday as the Canes lost 4-2 to the Florida Panthers, getting 15:15 of ice time, putting five shots on net and winning 10 of 15 faceoffs.
“He’s a good player all-around, can do a little bit of everything,” Canes forward Teuvo Teravainen said after the game.
“It’s good to have him back.”
Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour said after the skate that he wasn’t sure how much ice time Haula would receive.
“It has been a while, so we’ll kind of ease him back in and hopefully get him to speed as fast as possible.”
Haula, 28, is hoping for the same.
In the 16 games he was able to play, he had eight goals (on just 33 shots) and 11 points.
He was effective in screening opposing goalies on the Canes’ power play while also scoring three times, has been a good penalty killer and had won 53 percent of his faceoffs.
“He adds a lot more depth to our whole group, and then that filters down,” Brind’Amour said.
“For me, it feels a lot more comfortable when he’s in the lineup and I can play anybody against anybody. We just balance out way more and effectively.”
Haula smiled when asked about regaining his timing on the ice and how long it might take to get his hands accustomed to the speed of the game.
“The hands are still there. Just got to warm them up a little bit and get it going,” he said.
The Canes (22-11-2) had played well without Haula, going 10-4-1 the past 15 games.
“I’ll try not to mess that up,” Haula said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.