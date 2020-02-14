DURHAM — Duke is riding a six-game win streak with Notre Dame coming to Cameron Indoor Stadium today.
The question is: Do the Irish have enough firepower to stop the suddenly red hot Blue Devils? After dropping consecutive ACC games in January, Duke (21-3, 11-2) has been on a tear and is one game behind Louisville in the conference standings.
The Irish (15-9, 6-7) back into this contest coming off a 50-49 overtime loss to Virginia on Tuesday. Before that, Notre Dame had some momentum going, winning four in a row in ACC play before they faced the Cavaliers.
But the Blue Devils own a five-game win streak over the Irish and are 8-1 against Notre Dame in Durham.
Duke vs. Notre Dame
Duke and Notre Dame will meet for the 33rd time today. The Blue Devils lead the series, 25-7. Since joining the ACC, the Irish have beaten Duke five times. Of Duke’s five straight wins in the series, two have come in the ACC Tournament.
Notre Dame senior John Mooney leads the Irish in scoring, averaging 16.3 points per game. Duke freshman Vernon Carey leads the Blue Devils in scoring at 17.5 points per outing.
Double up
Mooney and Carey are also double-double machines when they step on the floor. Mooney (20 double-doubles) and Carey (12) lead the ACC in that category. Mooney is the only player in the league to average a double-double. To go along with his 16.3 points, he also averages 13.0 rebounds a game. Carey’s 12 are tied for most by a freshman in the country.
Keeping it close
Win or lose, Notre Dame keeps its games interesting.
The Irish have played in 11 consecutive games that have been decided by 10 points or fewer. Eight of those outcomes have been by five points or fewer. If the game stays close late, Notre Dame will feel right at home.
