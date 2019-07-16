Mack Brown, center, is introduced by University of North Carolina Chancellor Carol Folt, left, as the school’s new NCAA college football coach during a news conference, Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Brown spent 10 seasons at UNC from 1988-97 before leaving for Texas. He left there in 2013 and has been in broadcasting in the years since. (Robert Willett/The News & Observer via AP)