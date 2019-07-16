North Carolina-Brown Football (copy)

Mack Brown, center, is introduced by University of North Carolina Chancellor Carol Folt, left, as the school’s new NCAA college football coach during a news conference, Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Brown spent 10 seasons at UNC from 1988-97 before leaving for Texas. He left there in 2013 and has been in broadcasting in the years since. (Robert Willett/The News & Observer via AP)

Coach Mack Brown’s much-celebrated return to North Carolina begins its turn toward the field this week. Brown has built plenty of positive momentum in Chapel Hill since he arrived seven months ago, hiring a solid cast of assistants and raising the profile in recruiting. The question now is whether he can save the football program for a second time, and despite going 2-9 last season there’s reason to believe Carolina is closer to becoming a bowl team than it might appear.

Offense has been the main issue over the past two seasons, and if Sam Howell can be even average at quarterback, Carolina has a host of playmakers: Michael Carter and Antonio Williams at running back and Dyami Brown and Dazz Newsome at receiver.

