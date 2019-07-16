Coach Mack Brown’s much-celebrated return to North Carolina begins its turn toward the field this week. Brown has built plenty of positive momentum in Chapel Hill since he arrived seven months ago, hiring a solid cast of assistants and raising the profile in recruiting. The question now is whether he can save the football program for a second time, and despite going 2-9 last season there’s reason to believe Carolina is closer to becoming a bowl team than it might appear.
Offense has been the main issue over the past two seasons, and if Sam Howell can be even average at quarterback, Carolina has a host of playmakers: Michael Carter and Antonio Williams at running back and Dyami Brown and Dazz Newsome at receiver.