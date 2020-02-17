Page fans celebrate in the final minutes of the Pirates’ game against Grimsley. Page won 64-57.
Page 64
Grimsley 57
BOYS
Site: UNCG’s Fleming Gymnasium, Greensboro
Why the Pirates won
Page coach Evan Fancourt said he wanted his Pirates to do a better job of keeping Grimsley out of the lane and limiting offensive rebounds by the Whirlies than they did in a 39-38 loss on Feb. 11 at Sawyer Gymnasium. Mission accomplished. “Their front three is really good, with Travis Shaw, Ahmil Flowers and Daniel Cooper,” Fancourt said. “We knew coming in that was their strength, and if they won the battle in the paint we’d be in trouble.”
Why the Whirlies lost
Both teams struggled with the unfamiliar shooting backdrop in Fleming Gym, but Grimsley never seemed to find the range from beyond the 3-point arc. It also didn’t help that coach Darren Corbett’s Whirlies missed numerous layups, particularly in the first half, and went 17-for-30 from the free-throw line. “We had great looks at the basket, we just didn’t make them,” Corbett said. “We were like 0-for-14 from the 3-point line. The difference in the game was the missed layups and the free throws that we missed early. We gave them an opportunity to keep hanging around, hanging around, hanging around by not making our free throws.”
The big plays
With the score tied at 30 midway through the third quarter, Page’s Jonathan Campbell came off the bench and swished a 3-pointer, the Pirates’ Jaden Ellis hit a pull-up jumper and Campbell was fouled shooting another 3. He hit all three free throws and Page led 38-30 with 2:40 left in the quarter. The closest Grimsley could get the rest of the way was four points with 1:00 left in the game. “The last couple of days I’ve been having trouble shooting,” Campbell said. “(My coaches) just told me to stick with it.”
“He was a big X-factor in the game,” Fancourt said of Campbell, “especially being that their advantage was inside. His ability to pull their bigs out played to our advantage. That’s a senior hitting big-time shots to win a big game.”
The Pirates also took some momentum — and a 23-21 lead — to the locker room at halftime after Mack Pearsall banked in a 3-pointer from 40 feet at the buzzer.
Three things we learned
1. Evan Fancourt has his first win over his alma mater as Page coach. “Personally, that’s a big one for me,” the first-year Pirates coach said. “That gets a monkey off my back a little bit. I played for Coach Corbett, coached at Grimsley with him and I think a lot of his staff and his players. It felt good for us to get that one and know we’re ready to compete at a high level.”
2. Grimsley couldn’t maintain the momentum from last week’s wins over Page and Northwest Guilford. Maybe it was having to play their home game at a neutral site, but the Whirlies didn’t seem to be in sync offensively for much of the night. Senior wing Ahmil Flowers in particular struggled to score until rallying Grimsley with 11 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter. “You have to give credit to their defense,” Corbett said. “They were pushing up on him, trying to make him earn everything. We switched up our offense in the fourth quarter to try to get him coming off some ball screens. That was how he was able to get to the line and get things going a little bit at the end.”
3. If there is a better passing big man in the Triad than Grimsley’s Travis Shaw, we’d like to see him. The 6-foot-5, 325-pound sophomore can throw outlet passes or drop no-look dimes, and the Whirlies’ offense usually runs better when he touches the ball in the low or high post.
Note
The game was moved to Fleming Gym because the backboard at Grimsley’s Sawyer Gymnasium that Northwest Guilford’s Christain Hampton shattered on a dunk attempt Friday night could not be replaced in time.
What they said
“I’m just really proud of our effort. We said in the locker room at halftime that if we won the rebounding battle and the loose-ball battle we could win this game. … We just need to keep playing our best basketball here late.” — Evan Fancourt, Page coach
“They came with a lot more energy than we did to start the third (quarter) and that was a difference in the ballgame. … We never quit. We knew that no matter how many we were down we were just going to keep fighting. I love our kids and their fight, their hustle, their effort.” — Darren Corbett, Grimsley coach
“I knew what we needed. We had the momentum after the big shot. We’d been coming out slow to start third quarters all year.”— Jaden Ellis, Page junior guard, on scoring nine points in the third quarter when the Pirates took control.
Up next
Page: Friday, at Northwest Guilford in the Metro 4-A tournament championship game.
Grimsley: Feb. 25, first round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A playoffs, which the Whirlies qualified for as Metro 4-A regular-season co-champions with Northwest Guilford.
Page 14 9 23 18 — 64
Grimsley 13 8 15 21 — 57
Page (15-10) — Jaden Ellis 13, Jonathan Campbell 12, Jason Sellars 12, Mack Pearsall 10, Zion Connor 10, Tyren Farrow 7.
Grimsley (16-7) — Ahmil Flowers 17, Daniel Cooper 10, Jayden Watlington 8, Travis Shaw 8, Luke Jenkins 6, Tyler Albright 4, Ronan Martinek-Jenne 4.
