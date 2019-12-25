Bulls Kings Basketball

Sacramento Kings forward Harry Giles III reacts to a foul called against him during the second half of the team’s NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls, Sunday, March 17, 2019, in Sacramento, Calif. The Kings won 129-102. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

 Rich Pedroncelli

Winston-Salem native Harry Giles III doesn’t play much these days for the Sacramento Kings. Fans want to see more from the one-time Duke player after getting glimpses of the upside the team touted over his first two seasons in the NBA. Story, C6

