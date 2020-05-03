CHARLOTTE — William Byron showed he’s the sharpest gamer in NASCAR’s iRacing Series with his third victory in four events.
Byron passed Timmy Hill with seven laps remaining at virtual Dover International Speedway, where NASCAR was scheduled to race Sunday, to win yet again on the iRacing platform. The Hendrick Motorsports driver has consistently been the best of the NASCAR professionals in simulated racing. Alex Bowman won last week at virtual Talladega, so Hendrick drivers have now won four straight iRacing events.
“I’ve enjoyed this iRacing Series, but I’m ready to get going in my real car,” Byron said. “Racing anything, whether it’s a box car or anything with an engine, is going to give you confidence if you are winning.”
He said that in all his years using iRacing, he’s never been in such competitive events since NASCAR launched the invitational esports series after the stock car series was suspended March 13.
