North Carolina Virginia Tech Football (web)

Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Bud Foster, front left, and linebacker Dax Hollifield celebrate after beating North Carolina. 

Foster is retiring after the season after coming to Virginia Tech in 1987, and running the Hokies’ defense since 1995 — so this game, Virginia Tech’s penultimate home game, has been deemed Bud Foster Day.

He’s college football’s longest-tenured assistant coach at the same school, and with Foster coaching the defense, Virginia Tech has had 34 shutouts and 26 straight bowl berths — the longest current streak in the nation.

Perhaps the most incredible and ironic stat — at least when it comes to this matchup — is that since Foster took over as defensive coordinator, the Hokies have held opponents to 10 points or fewer 101 times.

The only loss was Wake Forest’s 6-3 win in double overtime in 2014.

