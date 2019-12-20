UAB, which is 9-4, must contend with an App State defense that’s been pretty dialed in. Outside of the Sun Belt Conference title game, where the Mountaineers gave up 38 points to Louisiana, App State held four of its previous six opponents under 20 points.
App State is ranked 22nd nationally in scoring defense (20.2 points per game). UAB has played only two teams around that ranking this season – Western Kentucky (ranked 21st) and Tennessee (No. 29). Both of those matchups were losses.
Last week, the Florida Atlantic defense held UAB down during a 49-6 rout in the Conference USA. Florida Atlantic is ranked 33rd in scoring defense.
