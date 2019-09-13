GLENEAGLES, Scotland — After a day of extraordinary comebacks, tense 18th-hole finishes, and some of the most brutal weather conditions in Solheim Cup history, still nothing can separate Europe and the United States at Gleneagles.
It’s 8-8 heading to the final-day singles and there’s no way of knowing which way this one’s going to fall.
It was 7 p.m. local time on Saturday when Danielle Kang rolled in a long birdie putt amid the gloom to clinch the last match of the afternoon fourballs for the U.S. on the 17th hole, depriving the Europeans of the lead.
Kang hugged playing partner Lizette Salas, who was wearing giant ear muffs and a thick coat. They were congratulated by U.S. captain Juli Inskster, who was wearing three hats. Golf carts parked around the green had their headlights on.
It is the first time since 2011 in Ireland that Europe and the U.S. were tied going to the singles. The Europeans went on to lift the cup that year, and they are seeking to prevent a U.S. three-peat in women’s golf’s premier team event.
Indeed, what’s at stake for the Americans is a third straight win — the third time they would have achieved such a streak — and an 11-5 lead in the overall series. It would be a stunning feat for a team containing a record six rookies and also for Inkster, who would become the first U.S. captain to have three victories.
Inkster said her players will put on some music — “I’ve got from Motown to Sam Smith to Khalid to Bruno Mars to the Temptations,” she said — and “chill out” rather than give any kind of motivational speech.
