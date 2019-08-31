BOSTON — No cupcakes, no local rivals to open this season. Boston College jumped right into it with a victory over an ACC opponent.
Anthony Brown threw two touchdown passes and ran for another to lead the Eagles to a 35-28 victory over Virginia Tech Saturday in the schools’ opener.
AJ Dillon and David Bailey each had a scoring run for BC, which posted a win over the Hokies for the second straight year. Kobay White (17 yards) and true freshman Zay Flowers (33-yarder) each had a TD catch.
“Winning the opener is extremely important. It validates your offseason work and it gives you positive momentum. But winning your opener against a highly-quality football team, I think you get better from that,” BC coach Steve Addazio said.
Brown was 15 of 26 for 275 yards and didn’t throw an interception. Dillon was held to 81 yards on 23 carries, but sealed it with an 11-yard run on a third-and-9 with just over 2 minutes left.
“Today we started off great, started off fast,” Brown said.
Ryan Willis competed 29-of-47 passes for 344 yards with four TDs, but also was picked off three times for Virginia Tech.
“It’s tough for our guys to battle back, fight, scratch and claw all the way through and come up short,” Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.