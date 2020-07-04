INDIANAPOLIS — Chase Briscoe parked the No. 98 car on the front straightaway at Indianapolis, climbed out and scaled the catch fence with some crew members. He even kissed the bricks.
It was the kind of celebration that made team owner Tony Stewart proud.
The 25-year-old who grew up dreaming of racing at the Brickyard, just like Stewart, made a late pit-stop for tires pay off by retaking the lead, holding off AJ Allmendinger and Austin Cindric for the frantic few final laps and becoming the first Xfinity Series driver to win on Indy’s road course.
Justin Haley finished second, 1.1717 seconds behind Briscoe.
“I just can’t believe I won at Indianapolis,” Briscoe said. “It’s still not as prestigious as winning on the oval, but to be the first to do something here, it’s still special — especially when you grow up less than an hour away from here.”
Noah Gragson wound up third while Allmendinger and Cindric faded to fourth and fifth as they battled and bumped around the 14-turn, 2.439-mile course over the final two laps.
It wasn’t exactly the scene Briscoe envisioned. He would have preferred doing a burnout in front of his family, friends and roaring fans for home-state winner. Instead, the roughly 250,000 seats were completely empty, his family watched from their home and a handful of crew members joined him on the fence.
“I wish fans were here,” he said. “That’s tough.”
