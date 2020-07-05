Former Cy Young winner Félix Hernández has opted out of the 2020 season because of the coronavirus pandemic, at least temporarily ending his bid to revive his career with the Atlanta Braves. Story, B5.
MOST POPULAR
-
Protesters at 311 Speedway met with rifle-wielding staff, fans; have prayer with track owner, video shows
-
Dirt track owner says he received death threats, lost 'all but two' sponsors after racist posts
-
Saturday's COVID-19 update: N.C. sees big drop in new cases one day after hitting record
-
Guilford County Schools investigated after complaint alleges district didn't provide education to 2 students held in adult jail
-
Man charged in Friday shooting in Greensboro that left 2 dead
promotion
Nominate your favorite businesses for a chance to win a $100 gift card!
promotion
Enter for a chance to win a VISA GIFT CARD to go towards your next backyard cook-out!
promotion
Nominate your favorite businesses for a chance to win a $100 gift card!
promotion
Enter for a chance to win a VISA GIFT CARD to go towards your next backyard cook-out!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.