PINEHURST – Brandon Wu took a quick look around the practice putting green at the spacious Pinehurst Resort on Tuesday and marveled at his surroundings.
“I love this place,” said Wu, a top amateur who will be a favorite next month at the 119th playing of the U.S. Amateur at Pinehurst No. 2 and No. 4.
Wu, who graduated from Stanford earlier this summer and finished tied for 35th at the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach, has resisted the lure of turning pro. He wants to make a push for the U.S. Walker Cup team so remaining an amateur has been a priority.
Wu, who was born in Danville, Calif., will play in the Open Championship next week at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland and then play two more tournaments before the U.S. Amateur.
One reason that Wu decided to forgo a professional career is to make the Walker Cup team. Also making a push for that team is Cameron Young, a recent graduate of Wake Forest who will also be in the 312-player field for the U.S. Amateur.
The U.S. Amateur will be played Aug. 12-18 at Pinehurst Resort for the third time. The other two times were in 1962 and 2008.
“The team will be final the day after the U.S. Amateur ends so I really need to make a good showing in that tournament,” Wu said. “For a lot of guys, if you are on the bubble playing well in the U.S. Am could put you on the team.”
One of the subtle differences for the U.S. Amateur this year will be the tweaking of the format for the 36-hole final. For the first time the championship match, which will be broadcast by Fox on Aug. 18, will utilize two courses. The final match will be 18 holes on No. 4, which was renovated by Gil Hanse, and then on No. 2, the famous Donald Ross design that will also play host to the U.S. Open in 2024
“I’ve played in the North-South a few years back so I haven’t played here a ton,” Wu said. “I got to play No. 2 (on Tuesday) so that was nice that I got to see it again.”
The USGA set up a two-day media event with Wu being a special guest to help promote the tournament. He’s one of the top amateurs in the country and likes what he’s seen at Pinehurst.
“Just seeing the course today I think it plays to my strengths,” Wu said about Pinehurst No. 2. “I hit my irons well and I hit a lot of greens and I putt well. So the key is driving it straight and hitting a lot of greens.”
Hanse, a highly-regarded course designer, loves the traditional layout and has transformed No. 4 into a championship caliber course. He’s excited about the opportunity to showcase his renovation.
“I think the players will like what they see,” said Hanse, who also designed a spectacular par-3, nine-hole course not far from the practice putting green. “We wanted it to be similar to No. 2 but those green complexes are so good that you can’t duplicate it. We are thrilled with how No. 4 took shape.”
Wu hopes that he can be a part of the championship match but knows he’s got a lot of work to do. He didn’t make it out of the stroke-play portion last year when the tournament was held at Pebble Beach.
The field has 312 golfers and after two rounds the low 64 golfers advance to match play.
Wu says he likes how the USGA tweaked the championship match.
“That’s a first time ever they are playing two course for the championship match and I think that’s great,” Wu said. “You can kind of get bored playing the same 18 holes again so I like that idea. If they are looking to find the best player then having to perform on two different courses in that championship match is a great test.”
Wu, 22, doesn’t have to be reminded of what he saw on the PGA Tour last weekend. Matthew Wolff, who is 20 years old and had already turned pro, won the 3M Championship in just his third start as a professional. He out-dueled PGA Tour veteran Bryson DeChambeau and 22-year-old Collin Morikawa, who recently graduated from Cal Berkley.
“Collin and Matt are two of my buddies so it’s great to see them do well out there on the PGA Tour already,” Wu said. “It shows how advanced these guys are.”
Wu said he’s content with remaining an amateur, and isn’t backing down from being a favorite to win the U.S. Amateur. He’s playing well and likes where his game is at this point.
“I’m quite excited for the rest of the summer,” Wu said.