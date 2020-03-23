I write to express my sincere appreciation to the Greensboro community for its support, empathy and resiliency during these uncertain times.
Over the last few weeks, the city of Greensboro provided unparalleled support and hospitality to our student-athletes, coaches, programs and fans who were in town to experience the ACC men’s and women’s swimming and diving championships at the Greensboro Aquatic Center and the ACC men’s and women’s basketball tournaments at the Greensboro Coliseum.
Specifically in the case of this year’s New York Life ACC Tournament, the unprecedented decision to cancel the remainder of the event was made due to health concerns for all of those involved.
We understand the disappointment that comes with not being able to experience one of our most treasured annual events; however, we know the path taken to protect the health and safety of our student-athletes, schools, fans and all personnel involved was absolutely the right thing to do.
I want to specifically acknowledge the many organizations that worked tirelessly to prepare for these events, including the Convention and Visitors Bureau, Greensboro Sports Council, Greensboro Sports Foundation, War Memorial Commission, Bryan Foundation, Guilford Merchants Association, and, of course, the Greensboro Coliseum Complex.
These groups, along with the entire Greensboro community, have been outstanding and we appreciate all their efforts.
As a long-time resident of this great community, I know how resilient and phenomenal this city is in coming together and I’m proud to call Greensboro home.
On behalf of the Atlantic Coast Conference and our member institutions, please accept my sincere thanks. May each of you and yours remain safe and healthy during this unprecedented time.
