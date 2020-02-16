Boston College 71

N.C. State 68

CHESTNUT HILL, MASS. — Derryck Thornton had 22 points, five rebounds and five assists, Jay Heath scored 16, and Boston College held off a second-half surge from N.C. State in a 71-68 win on Sunday night.

Nik Popovic added 14 points and eight rebounds and Jairus Hamilton scored 11 for Boston College (13-13, 7-8 ACC), which has won four of its last seven.

The Eagles have not won back-to-back games since a season-high, four-game winning streak Dec. 7 to 21.

Devon Daniels had 15 points and 10 rebounds to lead N.C. State (16-9, 7-7). C.J. Bryce and Jericole Hellems each scored 15 points, and C.J. Funderburk 10.

The Wolfpack had won two straight on the road, but fell short of their first three-game ACC road winning streak in 16 seasons.

Popovic was making his first start since Dec. 3 against Northwestern. BC guard Jared Hamilton missed his second straight game with an ankle injury.

N.C. State couldn’t trim its seven-point halftime deficit under five early in the second half.

Braxton Beverly’s free throw made it 56-52 midway through the second and DJ Funderburk’s dunk with 6:18 left cut it to 60-58.

Daniels’ 3-pointer with 3:45 remaining tied it at 60-all before Markell Johnson made a spinning layup 30 seconds later to give the Wolfpack their first lead since the game’s opening minute at 66-64.

After Thornton tied it with a pair of free throws, Steffon Mitchell got to the line and made 1 of 2 to put BC up by one with 2:02 left.

Mitchell came up with a couple of key steals after that, both of which ended with Hamilton break-away dunks, to help seal the win.

The last of Mitchell’s steals came after Johnson lost the ball with 11 seconds left and the Wolfpack trailing 69-68. After a timeout, Bryce missed a desperation corner 3 as time expired.

Boston College led 40-33 at halftime behind 11 points from Thornton.

Thornton and Heath combined for 17 points to help BC take a 26-14 lead with eight minutes to play in the first.

Daniels scored all seven of his first-half points in the final 6:11 to help N.C. State pull within single digits at the break.

It was the only matchup between the Wolfpack and Eagles this season. N.C. State rolled to a 73-47 win in their most recent meeting last March.

FG FT Reb

NC STATE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS

Bates 19 4-4 0-0 3-6 0 4 8

Bryce 38 6-15 3-4 2-4 4 2 15

Funderburk 29 4-10 2-2 3-6 0 3 10

Daniels 36 6-14 2-3 0-10 2 1 15

Johnson 18 2-4 0-0 0-4 3 4 4

Hellems 32 5-10 4-5 2-3 2 2 15

Beverly 28 0-5 1-2 1-1 0 1 1

Totals 200 27-62 12-16 11-34 11 17 68

Percentages: FG .435, FT .750.3-Point Goals: 2-19, .105 (Daniels 1-3, Hellems 1-5, Funderburk 0-1, Beverly 0-4, Bryce 0-6).Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.Blocked Shots: 4 (Bates 3, Johnson).Turnovers: 16 (Johnson 6, Daniels 5, Bryce 2, Beverly, Funderburk, Hellems).Steals: 8 (Daniels 2, Funderburk 2, Bates, Beverly, Bryce, Johnson).Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb

BC Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS

Jai.Hamilton 34 5-7 0-0 1-3 1 3 11

Mitchell 24 1-2 1-2 1-3 1 4 4

Popovic 32 6-17 2-3 2-8 1 2 14

Heath 36 6-14 1-2 0-2 4 2 16

Thornton 39 5-11 11-11 0-5 5 0 22

Felder 16 2-4 0-0 0-2 1 3 4

Williams 11 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0

Rishwain 5 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0

Kraljevic 4 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 2 0

Totals 200 25-55 15-18 4-24 14 17 71

Percentages: FG .455, FT .833.3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Heath 3-7, Jai.Hamilton 1-1, Mitchell 1-1, Thornton 1-4, Felder 0-1, Popovic 0-1).Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1.Blocked Shots: None.Turnovers: 14 (Felder 2, Heath 2, Jai.Hamilton 2, Mitchell 2, Popovic 2, Rishwain 2, Thornton 2).Steals: 10 (Popovic 4, Mitchell 3, Thornton 2, Williams).Technical Fouls: None.

NC State 33 35 — 68 Boston College 40 31 — 71

